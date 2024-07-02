Beneficient Announces Termination of SEC Investigation

DALLAS, July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beneficient (NASDAQ: BENF) (“Ben” or the “Company”), a technology-enabled financial services holding company that provides liquidity, primary capital and related trust and custody services to holders of alternative asset, announced today the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) has issued termination letters to the Company and its founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Brad Heppner, advising that the SEC has concluded the investigation and does not intend to recommend an enforcement action by the SEC under the previously issued Wells Notices.



As a result, the Company requires additional time to update its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024 (the “Annual Report”) and complete its procedures related to the updated information prior to filing the Annual Report. Additionally, the Company’s earnings webcast and earnings release for its fourth quarter and Fiscal 2024 previously scheduled for July 2, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time has been postponed. The Company will make an announcement to provide the date and time of the earnings webcast and earnings release as soon as practicable.

About Beneficent

Beneficient (Nasdaq: BENF) – Ben, for short – is on a mission to democratize the global alternative asset investment market by providing traditionally underserved investors – mid-to-high net worth individuals and small-to-midsized institutions – with early exit solutions that could help them unlock the value in their alternative assets. Ben’s AltQuote™ tool provides customers with a range of potential exit options within minutes, while customers can log on to the AltAccess® portal to digitize their alternative assets in order to explore early exit opportunities, receive proposals in a secure online environment, engage custodial services for the digital alternative assets and receive data analytics to better inform investment decision making. Its subsidiary, Beneficient Fiduciary Financial, L.L.C., received its charter under the State of Kansas’ Technology-Enabled Fiduciary Financial Institution (TEFFI) Act and is subject to regulatory oversight by the Office of the State Bank Commissioner.

