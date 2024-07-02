Endeavor Venture Funds and Keiretsu Forum Forge Strategic Alliance to Enhance Early-Stage Investment Opportunities

PHILADELPHIA, July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Endeavor Venture Funds and Keiretsu Forum Mid-Atlantic, South-East, and Texas announce a key strategic alliance aimed at increasing investment opportunities in remarkable healthcare and life science companies and developing a systematic funding process for $1-5MM early-stage investment rounds.

This pivotal agreement will leverage both entities' combined expertise, networks, and resources to enhance the life science startup ecosystem and drive go-to-market growth strategies for the most promising companies and talented founders.

Strengthening Startup Ecosystems

Endeavor Venture Funds and Keiretsu Forum's partnership promises unparalleled benefits to startups, investors, and the broader healthcare community.

"This partnership with Endeavor Venture Funds strengthens our commitment to scaling pioneering startups," remarked Barry Etra, Director of Entrepreneurial Services at Keiretsu Forum Mid-Atlantic, South-East, and Texas. "Our collective networks and robust resources, including rigorous due diligence processes and strategic mentorship, provide startups with essential capital, expertise, and guidance crucial for sustained growth and success."

Dr. Martin Alexander Gershon, Managing Partner at Endeavor Venture Funds, emphasized that "95% of startups fail in part due to a combination of lack of sustained funding and strategic guidance. Keiretsu Forum is one of the few angel groups with the real world experience and investment track record to effectively support early-stage companies beyond the Seed Stage through multiple rounds of funding. And Endeavor provides a deep network of C-Suite leaders and strategic partners that help founders grow, scale and commercialize.”

“Keiretsu and Endeavor have been building this opportunity over the past two years, and we feel strongly that our exclusive collaboration will provide startups with the support they need to focus on driving their innovations and growth," Gershon continued.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

For Life Science Startups:

Accelerated Growth: Access to a vast network of investors and industry experts who have experience and expertise in the life science space to speed up growth and innovation.

Access to a vast network of investors and industry experts who have experience and expertise in the life science space to speed up growth and innovation. Focused Support: More efficient time spent on fundraising, allowing founders to concentrate on their core business activities.

More efficient time spent on fundraising, allowing founders to concentrate on their core business activities. Rigorous Due Diligence: Both entities are known for their thorough due diligence processes, ensuring that investment decisions are well-informed and based on robust analysis.



For Investors:

Enhanced Deal Flow: Improved access to high-quality investment opportunities informed by and with Endeavor looking toward late rounds.

Improved access to high-quality investment opportunities informed by and with Endeavor looking toward late rounds. Expert Insights: Benefit from the collective experience and knowledge of seasoned professionals in the venture capital space.

Benefit from the collective experience and knowledge of seasoned professionals in the venture capital space. Co-Investment Potential: Deal sizes typically range from $1 to $5 million, ample co-investment opportunities allow for larger funding rounds and better support for portfolio companies.



For the Regions Involved:

Economic Growth: By facilitating efficient navigation from the Seed Stage to later funding rounds, the alliance will contribute to early-stage growth in the regions, supporting innovation and job creation.

By facilitating efficient navigation from the Seed Stage to later funding rounds, the alliance will contribute to early-stage growth in the regions, supporting innovation and job creation. Innovation Hub: Strengthen the regions' positions as leading hubs for med tech, pharma and other life science innovations.

For more information about the strategic alliance and investment opportunities, please contact:

Barry Etra

Keiretsu Forum

Betra@KeiretsuForum.net

Dr. Martin Alexander Gershon

Endeavor Venture Funds

Martinalexander@gershoncapital.com

Dr. Martin Alexander Gershon , MD, JD, MPH is the Managing Partner and CIO of Endeavor Life Sciences Venture Funds and Venture Studio, Senior Executive Investor in Residence for Healthcare at Techstars, and Advisor to the White House Moonshot CancerX Accelerator Program.

He has been honored by Standard and Poor’s as a designated Top 100 “Healthcare Industry Leader”, recognized by Linkedin as a “Top Voice” in Venture Capital and Entrepreneurship, is an award winning Google Scholar in Entrepreneurship, the Host of the popular BetterHealth Webinar Series , contributing writer for Fast Company on healthcare venture capital and entrepreneurship, and has been featured on CNBC and in numerous conferences and publications as one of the leading healthcare investors, strategists, futurists in the commercialization of healthcare innovation, always “skating to where the puck is going, not where it is.”

About Endeavor Venture Funds: Endeavor Venture Funds is a leading healthcare and life sciences venture capital firm, media company, and strategic advisor for Fortune 500 companies and high growth companies. Founded in 1999, Endeavor has invested in over 100 groundbreaking companies in three funds, with a focus on disruptive technologies and scalable commercial potential.

Over the past 25 years Dr. Gershon has built Endeavor Venture Funds into a thriving ecosystem of partnerships in Biopharma, Biotech, Healthtech, Medtech, Hospitals, Academic Medical Centers, and Venture Capital, that has established a deep network of C-Suite thought leaders who help guide Endeavor to prescient, future facing investments and as well advise large industry and emerging startup clients on how to prepare now for the future ahead.

About Keiretsu Forum: Keiretsu Forum is the world’s largest private equity angel investment network, with over 2,000 accredited investors across 34 North American and 23 international chapters. The forum has invested over $1 billion in early-stage companies in the past 23 years, covering diverse sectors such as technology, life sciences, fintech, and sustainable technologies.