Altimmune to Participate at Leerink Partners Therapeutics Forum

GAITHERSBURG, Md., July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altimmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that members of the Company’s management team will be hosting one-on-one meetings with institutional investors at the Leerink Partners Therapeutics Forum: I&I and Metabolism, being held on July 9 and 10, 2024 in Boston, MA. The event will feature analyst-hosted panel discussions with leading physicians in a range of autoimmune and metabolic indications, as well as meetings between participating companies and investors.
About Altimmune
Altimmune is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative next-generation peptide-based therapeutics. The Company is developing pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist for the treatment of obesity and MASH. For more information, please visit www.altimmune.com.
