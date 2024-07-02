Streamline Health® Announces New eValuator™ Contract with 750-Bed Academic Medical Center

ATLANTA, July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRM), a leading provider of solutions that enable healthcare providers to improve financial performance, announced that it has signed a new contract for the use of eValuator with a 750-bed, Epic-EHR based medical center in Texas. During the pursuit of this relationship eValuator was TX-RAMP certified, enabling Streamline to pursue business with all Texas state funded health systems.



Streamline Health is leading an industry movement to improve hospital financial performance through pre-bill technology solutions. eValuator’s AI-enhanced pre-bill code auditing ensures that providers can accurately capture, bill and ultimately be paid for all the care they provide while avoiding denials.

“We are pleased to expand our client footprint with another world-class health system,” stated Ben Stilwill, President and Chief Executive Officer, Streamline. “We are excited to continue growing and aiding more of our nation’s health systems ensure they are accurately paid for the care they’ve provided.”

About Streamline Health

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: STRM) enables healthcare organizations to proactively address revenue leakage and improve financial performance. We deliver integrated solutions, technology-enabled services and analytics that drive compliant revenue leading to improved financial performance across the enterprise. For more information, visit www.streamlinehealth.net