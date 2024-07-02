Plus Therapeutics to Present at the Gordon Research Conference Radionuclide Theranostics for the Management of Cancer

AUSTIN, Texas, July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSTV) (“Plus” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing targeted radiotherapeutics with advanced platform technologies for central nervous system (CNS) cancers, today announced that Melissa Moore, Ph.D., Vice President, Clinical Research and Development, will give a presentation at 11:30 a.m. EDT at the Gordon Research Conference Radionuclide Theranostics for the Management of Cancer on July 8, 2024 in Newry, Maine.

The presentation will report data from the ReSPECT-GBM and ReSPECT-LM clinical studies evaluating the Company’s lead radiotherapeutic, rhenium (186Re) obisbemeda, for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma (GBM) and leptomeningeal metastases (LM).

Details of presentations :

Title Targeted Radiolabeled Nanoliposomes for Rare CNS Cancers: An Update on the

ReSPECT Phase 1/2 Trials Date July 8, 2024, 11:30 a.m. EDT Session Clinical Trial Updates in Radionuclide Theranostics



About Plus Therapeutics

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing targeted radiotherapeutics for difficult-to-treat cancers of the central nervous system with the potential to enhance clinical outcomes for patients. Combining image-guided local beta radiation and targeted drug delivery approaches, the Company is advancing a pipeline of product candidates with lead programs in recurrent glioblastoma (GBM) and leptomeningeal metastases (LM). The Company has built a supply chain through strategic partnerships that enable the development, manufacturing, and future potential commercialization of its products. Plus Therapeutics is led by an experienced and dedicated leadership team and has operations in key cancer clinical development hubs including Austin and San Antonio, Texas. For more information, visit https://plustherapeutics.com/.

