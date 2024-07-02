Amerigo Announces Board of Director Changes

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSX: ARG; OTCQX: ARREF) (“Amerigo” or the “Company”) announces that Michael Luzich has retired from Amerigo’s board of directors effective June 30, 2024. Mr. Luzich joined the Amerigo board on May 12, 2020.



Mr. Luzich is the founder of Luzich Partners LLC, a multi-strategy investment firm formed in 2013 and a significant shareholder of the Company.

Mr. Luzich is stepping down from the Amerigo board of directors to devote more time to his other business endeavours.

“I would like to extend our appreciation to Michael for having served as a director of the Company over the last four years and for his insights and contributions during this time,” stated Dr. Klaus Zeitler, Executive Chair of Amerigo. “We are sure Michael will continue adding to his successful track record for many years,” Dr. Zeitler added.

About Amerigo and MVC

Amerigo Resources Ltd. is an innovative copper producer with a long-term relationship with Corporación Nacional del Cobre de Chile (“Codelco”), the world’s largest copper producer.

Amerigo produces copper concentrate and molybdenum concentrate as a by-product at the MVC operation in Chile by processing fresh and historic tailings from Codelco’s El Teniente mine, the world's largest underground copper mine. Tel: (604) 681-2802; Web: www.amerigoresources.com; Listing: ARG: TSX.