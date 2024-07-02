Dr. Gabriele Weichert takes the helm as President of the Canadian Dermatology Association

OTTAWA, July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Dermatology Association (CDA) is proud to announce the appointment of Dr. Gabriele Weichert as CDA President, effective June 28, 2024.



Dr. Gabriele Weichert is the medical director at SkinCareWest, a medical and surgical Dermatology clinic in Nanaimo BC. She has been in practice for 20 years. Dr. Weichert did her Dermatology residency training at The University of British Columbia. She is originally from Ottawa and did her undergraduate degree at University of Waterloo followed by a PhD in Physiology at The University of British Columbia. She attended McMaster University Medical School.

In her new role as President of the CDA, she brings a wealth of experience in community medical and aesthetic dermatology, with a commitment to balancing patient care and supporting her dermatology colleagues. Her personal goals in dermatology have always included providing thoughtful and genuine care to patients. She envisions the CDA as a continually expanding central resource for member and patient education, practice support, and a strong voice representing Dermatology in Canada.

"I have spent my career managing complex patient care in community practice on Vancouver Island and leading large medical and aesthetic practices. As the new CDA President, I am committed to integrating thoughtful patient care with robust support for our dermatology colleagues, ensuring the CDA remains a vital resource for education, practice support, and advocacy across Canada,” says Dr. Gabriele Weichert, CDA President.

We extend our heartfelt congratulations to Dr. Weichert on becoming the President of the Canadian Dermatology Association. As we approach the CDA's 100th anniversary, we are excited for the upcoming year and look forward to the innovative leadership and vision Dr. Weichert will bring to the organization.

For media inquiries, contact:

Maryn Hendry, Communications Coordinator

Email: media@dermatology.ca

Established in 1925, the Canadian Dermatology Association (CDA) is a member organization that advocates for dermatologists across Canada, underscoring their essential role in the healthcare system. As a community of Certified Dermatologists, we are dedicated to advancing the science of dermatology encompassing over 3000 skin, hair and nail conditions. Our commitment extends beyond professional support; we also protect and educate the public through comprehensive educational initiatives and our product recognition program.