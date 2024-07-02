Cabaletta Bio to Participate in the Stifel 2024 Virtual Cell Therapy Forum

PHILADELPHIA, July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: CABA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and launching the first curative targeted cell therapies designed specifically for patients with autoimmune diseases, today announced that Steven Nichtberger, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Stifel 2024 Virtual Cell Therapy Forum on Tuesday, July 9, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. ET.



A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the News and Events section of the Company’s website at www.cabalettabio.com . Replays will be available on the website for 30 days.

Cabaletta Bio (Nasdaq: CABA) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies that have the potential to provide a deep and durable, perhaps curative, treatment for patients with autoimmune diseases. The CABA™ platform encompasses two strategies: the CARTA (chimeric antigen receptor T cells for autoimmunity) strategy, with CABA-201, a 4-1BB-containing fully human CD19-CAR T, as the lead product candidate being evaluated in the RESET™ (REstoring SElf-Tolerance) clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus, myositis, systemic sclerosis and generalized myasthenia gravis and in the RESET-PV™ sub-study within the DesCAARTes™ clinical trial in pemphigus vulgaris, along with the CAART (chimeric autoantibody receptor T cells) strategy, with multiple clinical-stage candidates, including DSG3-CAART for mucosal pemphigus vulgaris and MuSK-CAART for MuSK-associated myasthenia gravis. The expanding CABA™ platform is designed to develop potentially curative therapies that offer deep and durable responses for patients with a broad range of autoimmune diseases. Cabaletta Bio’s headquarters and labs are located in Philadelphia, PA.

