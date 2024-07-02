Arq Added to Russell 3000® Index

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GlobeNewswire - Arq, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQ) (the "Company" or "Arq"), a producer of activated carbon and other environmentally efficient carbon products for use in purification and sustainable materials, today announced that the Company has been added to the broad-market Russell 3000® Index and the Russell 2000® Index, effective July 1, 2024.



Bob Rasmus, CEO of Arq, remarked, "We are proud and delighted to be part of one of the most esteemed and widely-cited benchmarks for assessing the performance of the U.S. stock market. This accomplishment highlights the effectiveness of our growth strategies and our ongoing transformation into an environmental technology company. Our inclusion in the Russell family of indices is expected to expand our investor base while increasing our visibility and prominence within the investment community."

The annual Russell US Indexes reconstitution captures the 4,000 largest US stocks as of Tuesday, April 30th, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the US all-cap Russell 3000® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000® Index or small-cap Russell 2000® Index as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings, and style attributes.

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. According to the data as of the end of December 2023, about $10.5 trillion in assets are benchmarked against the Russell US indexes, which belong to FTSE Russell, a prominent global index provider.

