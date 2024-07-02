Rise in Consumption of Processed and Packaged Foods Drives Food Packaging Machine Market to USD 30.9 Billion by 2034, Growing at 4.1% CAGR: Analysis by TMR

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Transparency Market Research. Inc. , July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The projected size of the global food packaging machine market will likely reach USD 30.9 billion by 2034. The industry was valued at USD 19.9 billion in 2023. The change in the size of the competitive landscape is attributed to a sluggish development occurring at a CAGR of 4.1% through the forecasted period.

With the changing lifestyles of consumers, a growing inclination toward various eating habits can be observed. Many consumers prefer packaged food. Due to this, the demand for packaging machinery at different food joints and stalls is expected to increase in the forecasted period.

The growing preference for convenience food is another major driver that helps packaging materials, tools, and equipment gain traction in the sector. Due to the rapidly increasing production of such food products, the demand for packaging materials and systems is expected to rise.

This shift in consumer trends is likely to influence the packaging manufacturers. The demand from such vendors will likely increase, thereby surging the demand for food packaging machinery. Consequently, the sector is expected to observe a better future.

The growing food industry worldwide is an indicator of the widened market for several industries, including the packaging industry. To cater to the heightened shelf-life of food products, efficient packaging must be fostered. This is another important driver elevating the size of the competitive landscape.

With the integration of cutting-edge technology, large volumes of food can be packaged with better accuracy and efficiency. Apart from this, the operational speed can also increase, fueling the food packaging plant efficiency.

Due to the elevated volumes of packaging, key manufacturers can invest more in the innovation of packaging services. As a result, further progress within a plant is possible. This spurs the popularity of plants within the industry.

The integration of AI, ML, and IoT can reduce operational costs drastically, which is another favoring factor for leading organizations in the industry. Due to this, the demand for advanced packaging systems in the global competitive space is expected to rise in the forecasted period.

The probability of errors due to this technological integration can be reduced. This benefits the accuracy of the production, helping key manufacturers. Hence, this is another crucial market driver fueling the global food packaging machine market size.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the food packaging machine market explore different market openings using strategies like product innovation, partnerships, collaborations, and acquisitions.

Syntegon is a key player offering packaging services to different sectors like the pharma sector, food and MedTech industries, and many more.

Tetra Pak offers a wide range of services, including packaging, automation, and digital solutions.

Ishida Co., Ltd. operates in different industry verticals, including medical and pharmaceutical, retail, and farms and ports.

Key Players

Syntegon

Tetra Pak

Ishida Co. Ltd.

MULTIVAC Group

Marchesini Group

ProMach

IMA Group

ARPAC LLC

Nichrome India Ltd.

Hayssen Flexible Systems

Key Developments in the Food Packaging Machine Market

In June 2024, Tetra Pak launched solutions to curb foaming and reduce costs from protein mixing.

In June 2024, Syntegon introduced a new settle plate changer. This launch of the product helped the firm consolidate the position in the sector.

Key Findings from the Market Report

The food packaging machine market can be segmented into key segments depending on different parameters. Based on the type, sealing machines are likely to gain higher traction due to increasing parcel services in many food outlets.

Based on the packaging material, plastic is expected to be the leader in the industry due to various properties like its lightweight nature, transparency, and many more.

Based on operations, automatic machines are expected to gain attention due to the rising demand for automation in different industries.

Paper and cardboard material is another key segment that will govern the industry due to the excellent ability of the material to meet growing environmental concerns.

Regional Profile

Technological infrastructure in North America is projected to drive the food packaging machine market .

. With the elevated recycling plants in Europe, sustainable materials will favor the market .

. The growing food industry in Asia-Pacific will drive the demand for the subject market in this region.

Market Segmentation

Type

Sealing Machines

Wrapping Machines

Capping Machines

Form-Fill-Seal Machines

Others (Aseptic Machine, etc.)

Packaging Material

Plastic

Paper & Paperboard

Metal

Others (Foils, etc.)

Operation

Manual

Semi-Automatic

Automatic

Distribution Channel

Direct Sales

Indirect Sales

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

