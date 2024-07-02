Telomir Pharmaceuticals Added to Membership of Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes

TAMPA, Fla., July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: TELO) (“Telomir” or the “Company”), a pre-clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of Telomir-1 as the first novel small molecule to lengthen the DNA’s protective telomere caps as a potential treatment for age-related conditions, today announced that the Company has been added as a member of the broad-market Russell 3000® and the Russell Microcap® Indexes, effective July 1, as part of the 2024 Russell indexes reconstitution.



The annual reconstitution of the Russell US indexes captures the 4,000 largest US stocks as of April 30, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the Russell 3000® and Russell Microcap® Indexes, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000 Index or small-cap Russell 2000 Index as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

“The inclusion of Telomir in the Russell 3000® and the Russell Microcap® Indexes demonstrates the progress that we have made as a publicly-traded company since our initial public offering in February,” said Dr. Chris Chapman, Co-Founder, Chairman, CEO, President and CMO of Telomir. “Coupled with our recently announced milestones for our lead product candidate, Telomir-1, we believe that Telomir is well-positioned to achieve many of our corporate and clinical objectives in the second half of 2024 and beyond, and we remain committed developing and commercializing Telomir-1 to reverse age-related conditions.”

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. According to data as of the end of December 2023, about $10.5 trillion in assets are benchmarked against the Russell US indexes, which belong to FTSE Russell, a prominent global index provider.

For more information about the Russell 3000® Index, the Russell Microcap® Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the “Russell Reconstitution” section on the FTSE Russell website.

To be added to the Telomir Pharmaceuticals email distribution list, please email telomir@kcsa.com with TELO in the subject line.

About Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:TELO) is a pre-clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of Telomir-1 as the first novel small molecule to lengthen the DNA’s protective telomere caps in order to potentially reverse age-related conditions. Telomeres are the protective end caps of a chromosome made up of DNA sequences and proteins. As humans age, telomeres shorten, with metal reactivity accelerating the process, which presents us with an increased chance of contracting a number of degenerative and age-related diseases. Telomir’s goal is to develop and commercialize Telomir-1 (which is proposed to be dosed orally) for a broad range of age-related inflammatory conditions such as osteoarthritis.

The Nobel Assembly at Karolinska Institute (Sweden) awarded the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine in 2009 for the discovery of how chromosomes are protected by telomeres and the enzyme telomerase.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as "aims," "anticipates," "believes," "could," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "goal," "intends," "may," "plans," "possible," "potential," "seeks," "will," and variations of these words or similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any such statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding completion, timing and anticipated size of the initial public offering and the expected commencement of trading on the Nasdaq.

Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on Telomir's current expectations, estimates and projections only as of the date of this release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the potential use of the data from our studies, our ability to develop and commercialize Telomir-1 and the aging process and safety of Telomir-1. These and other risks concerning Telomir's programs and operations are described in additional detail in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, which is on file with the SEC. Telomir explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except to the extent required by law.

For further information, please contact:

KCSA Strategic Communications

Phil Carlson

telomir@kcsa.com

Telomir Pharmaceuticals

info@Telomirpharma.com

(813) 864-2558