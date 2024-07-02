DigiAsia Corp. Announces Completion of Convertible Note Financing with Helena Partners and Extinguishes Outstanding Debt

~ Prompt Extinguishment of Debt Following Recent Listing as a Public Company Prioritizes Financial Responsibility with a Healthy Capital Structure ~



NEW YORK, July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DigiAsia Corp. (NASDAQ: FAAS) (“DigiAsia” or the “Company”), a leading Fintech as a Service (“FaaS”) ecosystem provider, today announced it has received net proceeds of $3.0 million as a result of the previously announced Securities Purchase Agreement (“SPA”) with Helena Special Opportunities LLC, an affiliate of Helena Partners Inc. (“Helena”). In addition, through the issuance of Senior Unsecured Convertible Notes (the “Notes”), convertible into Class A common shares of the Company, and $5.2 million of Class B Convertible Notes, DigiAsia has extinguished all debt inherited from its business combination with StoneBridge Acquisition Corporation. The remainder of proceeds will be utilized for general corporate purposes as growth capital investment.

As announced on June 21, 2024, the Notes bear interest at a rate of 12% per annum, payable quarterly, and mature one year from the issuance of the note. Helena, pursuant to its note, has the option, on or prior to the maturity date, to convert the entire principal amount and all accrued but unpaid interest on the notes into shares of DigiAsia common stock.

EF Hutton LLC acted as the exclusive placement agent for the offering. Winston & Strawn LLP acted as legal advisor to DigiAsia.

Forward-Looking Statements:

