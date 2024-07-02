Global Lithium-Ion Battery Anode Market Is Projected to Hit USD 123.79 Billion by 2032, With a CAGR of 30.9% from 2024 to 2032- Report by Polaris Market Research (PMR)

New York USA, July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:



The Global Lithium-Ion Battery Anode Market was valued at USD 11.57 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to generate an estimated revenue of USD 123.79 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 30.9% from 2024 to 2032.

Anode substances are the negative electrode in lithium-ion batteries and are partnered with cathode substances in a lithium-ion cell. The rapidly rising demand for lithium-ion battery anode industry can be attributed to the anode substances in lithium-ion cells behave as an arrangement where they reformably permit lithium-ion intercalation / deintercallation in the course of imposition and dispensed cycles. The usual yardstick for choosing acceptable intercalation-dependent anode substances includes less initial cycle irreparable loss and escalated Columbia efficacy.

The lithium-ion battery anode market growth can be attributed to Li metal anodes' several advantageous gradations involving escalated conceptual potential, weightless structuring, and escalated energy weight. These elements render them an alluring option for applications that manifest the minimum electrochemical possibility as juxtaposed to a customary hydrogen electrode.

The market for lithium-ion battery anode is expanding due to several structural anode substances being examined and contrasting anode chemistries are being tested with.

The market is primarily segmented by materials, battery products, end-users, and regions.

Asia Pacific dominated the market with the largest lithium-ion battery anode market share.

Lithium-Ion Battery Anode Market Key Players:

JFE Chemical Corporation

Jiangxi Zhengtuo New Energy Technology

Johnson Matthey

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation

Ningbo Shanshan Co., Ltd.

Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd.

POSCO FUTURE M

Growth Drivers:

The lithium-ion battery anode market is experiencing notable growth due to electric vehicle acquisition. The growing approval of plug-in hybrids and EVs instantly translates into growing demand for lithium-ion batteries. Customers are accepting EVs more because of their affirmative influence on the environment, as they help curtail contamination.

Lithium-ion batteries have gained acceptance due to their weightlessness, animated density, and productive electricity storage capacities. They are contemplated as a critical answer for preserving the mutability of wind and solar energy sources. The IEC is accountable for comparing lithium-ion cells and has emancipated the IEC 62660 sequence, particularly for secondary lithium-ion cells utilized in electric vehicles.

Trends:

The forecast period will witness a sizeable growth in the lithium-ion battery anode market demand due to several practices being utilized to enhance the efficacy of silicon-dependent anodic substances in lithium-ion batteries by solving problems such as electrochemical attributes, volume augmentation, lesser viscosity, and conflicting kinetic reactions.

Challenges:

The market is encountering notable challenges due to the restricted obtainability of raw materials such as Li, Sn, Gr, antimony (Sb), lithium titanium oxide, and silicon-dependent substances such as silicon oxycarbide (SiOC), which are broadly utilized as anode constituents. The growing demand pushed by movable electronics, electric vehicles, and repository missions has escalated worries about the viable sourcing of this substance.





Lithium-Ion Battery Anode Market Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific:

The lithium-ion battery anode market in Asia Pacific is expected to escalate due to growing demand for consumer electronics. This is because of the approval of moveable gadgets such as gaming consoles, laptops, torches, smartphones, and digital cameras.

Europe:

The region is emerging as the fastest-growing due to its ministration in electric movability, viable energy repository, and grid balancing.

Segmentation Overview:

By Materials Outlook

Anode Binders

Active Anode Materials Silicon Natural Graphite Synthetic Graphite Li-Compounds & Metal



By Battery Product Outlook

Cell

Battery Pack

By End User Outlook

Automotive

Non-Automotive

Aerospace

Marine

Energy Storage

Others

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, Australia, South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

