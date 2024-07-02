EnWave to Exhibit at IFT Expo in Chicago

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnWave Corporation (TSX-V:ENW | FSE:E4U) (“EnWave”, or the "Company") announced today that it will exhibit at IFT First (“IFT”) in Chicago, continuing to bolster the promotion of its proprietary Radiant Energy Vacuum (“REV™”) dehydration technology in the North American market. EnWave has historically had success in attending this tradeshow, connecting with thought leaders from the largest food companies globally.

EnWave will educate these professionals about the numerous benefits of REV™ technology, highlighting the many in-market successes demonstrated by the Company’s current royalty partner network. Many of EnWave’s royalty partners have garnered global recognition for their ability to revolutionize food processing for high-quality snacks and ingredients. REV™ technology has been licensed by more than fifty companies on a global basis.

EnWave will be exhibiting in the South Building – Booth 2641 at McCormick Place, Chicago, IL from July 14th – 17th.

About IFT First

IFT FIRST means Food Improved by Research, Science, and Technology. It is IFT’s response to the transformative nature of the global food system. IFT FIRST will bring together researchers, scientists, engineers and entrepreneurs from across the global food value chain to discuss scientific solutions in presentations and panels focused on transformative innovation.

Attendees will have the chance to interact with 1,000+ exhibitors showcasing the latest innovative solutions, technologies, new products and ingredients. Experiential innovation areas, scientific posters and intentional networking are key pieces of the IFT FIRST experience. And, at IFT FIRST, you can conduct more business and learning in three short days than you might accomplish all year long.

About EnWave

EnWave is a global leader in the innovation and application of vacuum microwave dehydration. From its headquarters in Delta, BC, EnWave has developed a robust intellectual property portfolio, perfected its Radiant Energy Vacuum (REV™) technology, and transformed an innovative idea into a proven, consistent, and scalable drying solution for the food, pharmaceutical and cannabis industries that vastly outperforms traditional drying methods in efficiency, capacity, product quality, and cost.

With more than fifty royalty-generating partners spanning twenty-three countries and five continents, EnWave’s licensed partners are creating profitable, never-before-seen snacks and ingredients, improving the quality and consistency of their existing offerings, running leaner and getting to market faster with the company’s patented technology, licensed machinery, and expert guidance.

EnWave’s strategy is to sign royalty-bearing commercial licenses with food producers who want to dry better, faster and more economical than freeze drying, rack drying and air drying, and enjoy the following benefits of producing exciting new products, reaching optimal moisture levels up to seven times faster, and improve product taste, texture, color and nutritional value.

Learn more at EnWave.net.

