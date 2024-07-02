Bassett Announces Second Quarter Conference Call

BASSETT, Va., July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: BSET) today announced it will host a conference call with management on Thursday, July 11, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss its second quarter 2024 financial results. The Company will issue its earnings release after the market closes on Wednesday, July 10, 2024. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Rob Spilman will host the call, along with Chief Financial Officer Mike Daniel.

The public is invited to listen to the conference call by webcast, accessible through the Company’s investor relations website, https://investors.bassettfurniture.com , or they can listen to the conference call via https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/332ii2e5. The conference call will be archived for replay on the Company’s investor site.

About Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET), is a leading manufacturer and marketer of high-quality home furnishings. With 88 company- and licensee-owned stores at the time of this release, Bassett has leveraged its strong brand name in furniture into a network of corporate and licensed stores that focus on providing consumers with a friendly environment for buying furniture and accessories. Bassett’s retail strategy includes stylish, custom-built furniture that features the latest on-trend furniture styles, free in-home design visits, and coordinated decorating accessories. Bassett also has a traditional wholesale business with more than 700 accounts on the open market, across the United States and internationally. For more information, visit the Company’s website at bassettfurniture.com. (BSET-E)



