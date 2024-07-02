Zero Hash launches Lightning Network and Universal Money Address (UMA) support in partnership with Lightspark

CHICAGO, July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zero Hash, the leading crypto and stablecoin platform, today announced that it has embedded the Lightning Network into its infrastructure, enabling instant, low-cost bitcoin transfers. Zero Hash integrated the Lightning Network in partnership with Lightspark, the leading enterprise-grade infrastructure for payments on the Internet.1



As of today, Zero Hash’s full-stack API and SDK infrastructure abstracts away the complexities of integrating Lightning, enabling companies to offer their customers the ability to send, receive, or pay with Bitcoin in near real-time and at low cost. Companies can natively embed Lightning into their application and control the front-end customer experience. Zero Hash manages the end-to-end technical and regulated money movement.

Zero Hash’s crypto and stablecoin infrastructure seamlessly enables additional rails for customers to build real-world utility and new innovative models for the future of payments across remittances, commerce, payroll, and brokerages. Zero Hash powers many leading on-ramps and payment groups, including Stripe and Shift4.

“Lightning is another example of Zero Hash simplifying access to the future rails and transfer of rail. Our partnership with Lightspark enables our customers to send BTC at fast speeds and low costs globally, rivaling incumbent methods,” said Edward Woodford, Founder and CEO of Zero Hash. “For companies who want to leverage the Lightning Network, Zero Hash provides a proven, trusted, and compliant bridge to use these rails through our API or SDK.”



“Zero Hash enabling Lightning unlocks a key milestone in our shared mission of bringing Internet-powered payments to businesses and consumers. We’re also excited to see Zero Hash’s partners, which include some of the largest brokerages, fintech, and payments groups in the world, be able to provide their customers with UMAs - making sending money as simple as sending an email,” said David Marcus, CEO and Co-Founder of Lightspark. “We'll continue to partner with the Zero Hash team to improve accessibility to Lightning and power new models for the future of payments.”

About Zero Hash

Zero Hash is a B2B2C crypto-as-a-service infrastructure platform that allows any platform to embed digital assets natively into their own customer experience quickly and easily through a matter of API endpoints. Zero Hash’s turnkey solution handles the entire backend complexity and regulatory licensing required to offer crypto products.

Zero Hash Holdings, through its subsidiaries, powers neo-banks, broker-dealers, payment groups as well as non-financial brands to offer crypto and stablecoin powered products.

Zero Hash Holdings is backed by investors, including Point72 Ventures, Bain Capital Ventures, and NYCA.

Zero Hash LLC is a FinCen-registered Money Service Business and a regulated Money Transmitter that can operate in 51 US jurisdictions. Zero Hash LLC and Zero Hash Liquidity Services LLC are licensed to engage in virtual currency business activity by the New York State Department of Financial Services. In Canada, Zero Hash LLC is registered as a Money Service Business with FINTRAC.

Zero Hash Australia Pty Ltd. is registered with AUSTRAC as a Digital Currency Exchange Provider, with DCE registered provider number DCE100804170-001. This registration enables Zero Hash to offer its crypto services in Australia. Zero Hash Australia Pty Ltd. is registered on the New Zealand register of financial service providers, with Financial Service Provider (FSP) number FSP1004503. A FSP in New Zealand is a registration and does not mean that Zero Hash Australia Pty Ltd. is licensed by a New Zealand regulator to provide crypto services. Zero Hash Australia Pty Ltd.’s registration on the New Zealand register of financial service providers does not mean that Zero Hash Australia is subject to active regulation or oversight by a New Zealand regulator. Zero Hash Europe B.V. is registered as a Virtual Asset Services Provider (VASP) registration by the Dutch Central Bank (Relation number: R193684). Zero Hash Europe Sp. Zoo is registered as a VASP by the Tax Administration Chamber of Poland in Katowice (Registration number RDWW – 1212).

About Lightspark

The Internet lacks a protocol for money. Lightspark is building the tools and services to make it happen. Lightspark builds enterprise-ready infrastructure for open payments for the Internet at scale, using the Lightning Network. An always-on, low-cost, universal payment network will completely transform how money is moved, enabling businesses and developers to transform existing solutions and build new financial systems, services, and processes accessible to everyone, transcending geographical restraints. Lightspark is headquartered in Los Angeles, California, but serves the world.

Zero Hash Disclosures

Zero Hash services and product offerings may not be available in all jurisdictions. Zero Hash accounts are not subject to FDIC or SIPC protections, or any such equivalent protections that may exist outside of the US. Zero Hash’s technical support and enablement of any asset is not an endorsement of such asset and is not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any crypto asset. The value of any cryptocurrency, including digital assets pegged to fiat currency, commodities, or any other asset, may go to zero. Zero Hash is not registered with the SEC or FINRA. Zero Hash does not provide any securities services and is not a custodian of securities, including security tokens, on behalf of customers.

1 Lightning Network support is not yet available to customers in New York.