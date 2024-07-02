Arctic Wolf Launches Integration with iManage to Secure Knowledge Workers

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arctic Wolf®, a global leader in security operations, today announced that the Arctic Wolf Platform is the first native cybersecurity platform to integrate with the iManage Knowledge Work Platform. This new partnership will enable the Arctic Wolf Platform to conduct comprehensive monitoring, detection, and response actions against suspicious user activity and advanced cyber attacks targeting their iManage environments.



Cybersecurity and IT teams in law firms, financial services providers, healthcare groups, and media organizations are required to manage and secure a large volume of sensitive documents and emails, with many organizations turning to specialized document management tools and systems to help secure this data. iManage Work is at the centre of this knowledge economy and is trusted by more than 4,000 organizations, including more than 40% of the Fortune 100, to manage documents and emails more efficiently, protect vital information assets, and leverage knowledge to drive better business outcomes.

With the highly sensitive information that is stored in the iManage Work Platform, it is critical that suspicious behaviors such as large data exfiltration, bulk security changes on documents, and abuse of privileged accounts are rapidly detected and responded to. The deep integration between the Arctic Wolf and iManage platforms ensures Arctic Wolf customers receive 24x7 monitoring of their iManage Work Platform via an integration with iManage Threat Manager so suspicious activity within iManage is correlated with data from other systems and is immediately escalated, investigated, and contained.

Arctic Wolf was the first security operations provider to build critical business application monitoring into its Managed Detection and Response (MDR) offering, with the company steadily building out support for securing applications that contain highly sensitive business information. Leveraging its open-XDR architecture and a common data model built on the Open Cybersecurity Schema Framework (OCSF), the Arctic Wolf Platform combines telemetry from popular business applications such as Microsoft 365, Salesforce, iManage, and Google Workspace with data and insights from traditional security sources such as network firewalls, endpoint agents, identity tools, and cloud environments. This holistic view of a customer’s threat surface, enabled only by Arctic Wolf’s unified platform approach, allows organizations to have confidence that their crown jewel data, which is a top target of threat actors, is secured with a level of speed and efficacy not possible with stand-alone point solutions.

“With the speed at which modern threat actors operate, relying exclusively on traditional security tools to detect targeted attacks against business-critical applications could quickly put an organization’s crown jewel data at risk,” said Dan Schiappa, chief product and services officer, Artic Wolf. “At Arctic Wolf, we believe all data is security data, which is why we have led the way in adding integrations for business-critical application for multiple verticals to our platform. We are excited to partner with iManage and look forward to enabling new security outcomes for our shared customers, so that they can work more productively, collaboratively, and securely.”

“Security is foundational to iManage. Many of our customers leverage the security tools inherent in the iManage platform including Threat Manager and Security Policy Manager for robust security. But, for those seeking to integrate document management-centric threat patterns from the iManage Work platform alongside other critical systems, Arctic Wolf’s unified platform can analyze these systems too. The Arctic Wolf platform along with the team of security operations experts gives customers an added advantage by strengthening their security posture,” said Dean Leung, EVP of digital enablement and communities at iManage.

Additional Resources:

About Arctic Wolf:

Arctic Wolf® is a global leader in security operations, enabling customers to manage their cyber risk in the face of modern cyber-attacks via a premier cloud-native security operations platform. The Arctic Wolf Security Operations Cloud ingests and analyzes more than 5.5 trillion security events a week to help enable cyber defense at an unprecedented capacity and scale, empowering customers of virtually any size across a wide range of industries to feel confident in their security posture, readiness, and long-term resilience. By delivering automated threat protection, response, and remediation capabilities, Arctic Wolf delivers world-class security operations with the push of a button so customers can defend their greatest assets at the speed of data.

Press Contact:

Reagan McAfee

Reagan.mcafee@arcticwolf.com

916-996-4969

© 2024 Arctic Wolf Networks, Inc., All Rights Reserved. Arctic Wolf, Arctic Wolf Platform, Arctic Wolf Security Operations Cloud, Arctic Wolf Managed Detection and Response, Arctic Wolf Managed Risk, Arctic Wolf Managed Security Awareness, Arctic Wolf Incident Response, and Arctic Wolf Concierge Security Team are either trademarks or registered trademarks of Arctic Wolf Networks, Inc. or Arctic Wolf Networks Canada, Inc. and any subsidiaries in Canada, the United States, and/or other countries.