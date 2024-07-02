Law Firm White Paper Analyzes Insured Attorney Opinion Letters as Alternative to Title Insurance

IRVING, Texas, July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alita Group, a technology firm focused on reducing the cost of homeownership with innovative alternative solutions for the mortgage industry, is pleased to announce the availability of AOLPro™, its flagship platform. This SaaS solution enables title providers to produce insured attorney opinion letters (AOLs) with efficiency and scale, providing an affordable alternative to title insurance for consumers and mortgage lenders nationwide.



In response to continuing scrutiny from the title insurance industry, Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP (“Bradley”), a prominent national law firm specializing in the financial services sector, has released a white paper analyzing the efficacy of insured AOLs, particularly Alita’s AOLPro as an alternative to title insurance in the modern mortgage market. Bradley asserts, “the AOLPro wrapped with the MSP E&O policy and coupled with a closing protection letter does address significant title-related risks, including the most commonly encountered title risks, and is poised as a viable option in the modern real estate and mortgage lending landscape.” Read the white paper.

“Bradley’s analysis validates the insured AOL as a viable alternative to title insurance,” said Stacy Mestayer, President of Alita. “After years of effort to garner agency and lender approvals, we are proud to offer a turnkey solution at Alita that gives lenders and agents the opportunity to gain market share with an innovative, cost-effective solution that paves the way for more affordable homeownership.”

Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and the Veterans Administration have approved the use of AOLs as an alternative to title insurance. Alita’s AOLPro is available nationwide through strategic partnerships with lenders and approved service providers. For more information, visit alitagroup.com.

About Alita Group

Alita Group is pioneering a new era in homeownership with its AOLPro™ platform, the only solution on the market that enables the scalable and consistent production of insured attorney opinion letters (AOLs) as an affordable alternative to title insurance. As the original architects of the insured AOL, the Alita team shares a long-standing commitment to making homeownership more affordable by lowering closing costs for consumers. With AOLPro, Alita empowers homeowners and lenders to choose how best to protect their most valuable assets. To learn more, visit alitagroup.com.

Contact:

Stacy Mestayer

President

stacy@alitagroup.com