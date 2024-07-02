Blender Bites Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Unaudited Financial Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blender Bites Limited (the “Company”, “Blender Bites” or “Blender”), (CSE: BITE, FWB: JL4, WKN: A3DMEJ), announces its unaudited financial results for the three months and six months ended April 30, 2024. All dollar figures are stated in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

Financial Highlights for the Three Months Ended April 30, 2024:

Revenue Growth: Total revenues increased to $1,468,321, up from $217,461 in the comparable period last year, marking an increase of $1,250,860 or 575%.

Financial Highlights for the Six Months Ended April 30, 2024

Revenue Growth: Total revenues increased to $2,041,989, up from $656,771 in the comparable period last year, marking an increase of $1,385,218 or 211%.

Outlook for 2024:

On April 18, 2024, the Company announced that a leading U.S. grocery retailer has listed four Blender Bites SKUs, including both 1-STEP Smoothie & Frappé Innovations, in 123 of its stores. The grocer, with over 430 stores across the U.S. Further to this development, on June 18, 2024, Blender Bites announced that it had expanded its distribution at Walmart Canada, adding over 100 stores. The Company expects increased sales, including from retailers mentioned above, leading into summer, as smoothies tend to be more popular during the warmer months and believes this expansion can boost Blender Bites' market presence and sales performance. Therefore, the Company anticipates a favourable third quarter of fiscal 2024, driven by distribution gains, marketing efforts and improved unit metrics.

“Our second quarter results are driven by our multi-award winning products as well as by the incredible amount of hard work our team has put in the past year. Blender Bites has grown tremendously fast in the US market and helped to re-define the frozen fruit category in North America,” stated founder and CEO of Blender Bites, Chelsie Hodge. “Our financial results show significant growth, but I know that this is just the beginning for our innovative and disruptive brand. We are continuing to pursue and win highly competitive shelf space but also working tirelessly at improving unit metrics and velocities, ensuring we’re driving the most value to our shareholders. With a strong quarter behind us, I look forward to providing regular updates on many other developments which further solidify our success in the marketplace.”

Management’s Discussion and Analysis and Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and the notes thereto for the fiscal period ended April 30, 2024 can be obtained from Blender Bites’ corporate website at www.blenderbites.ca and under Blender Bites’ SEDAR profile at www.sedarplus.ca.



ABOUT BLENDER BITES

Blender Bites is a multi- award-winning Canadian company involved in the development and marketing of a line of premium frozen beverage products with a focus on functionality. Blender Bites was founded in 2017 and quickly became a leader in the “easy smoothie” category in North America. With a focus on better-for-you ingredients and convenience, the Company is proud to be pre-portioned without the use of any inner plastic packaging. Blender Bites products are certified organic, non-GMO, gluten free, dairy free and soy free and contain functional ingredients such as whole food vitamins, collagen, and probiotics. Blender Bites 1-Step Smoothies and 1-Step Frappes are distributed in 5000 stores across North America in leading retailers such as Walmart, Albertsons, Safeway, HEB, Loblaws and Sobeys.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Blender Bites Limited

Chelsie Hodge, Chief Executive Officer

Email – chelsie@blenderbites.com

Telephone – 236-521-0626

For further information, contact Blender IR Team at:

Email – investors@blenderbites.com

Telephone – 1-888-997-2055

Media Contact – teamblenderbites@jonesworks.com

