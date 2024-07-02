Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. Acquires Regen Hubs, its Related Entities, and its Assets

ORLANDO, Fla., July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTC: SGTM) announces, pursuant to a Binding Letter-of-Intent completed the strategic acquisition of Regen Hubs North America, Inc., Regen Hubs International, Inc., and HumiRock, LLC, along with their affiliates known as "Regen Hubs."



The definitive agreement closed on July 1, 2024; the closing terms will be forthcoming in disclosure documents. SGTM believes Regen Hubs has accretive business operations, products, and technologies to grow consolidated operations. Regen Hubs brings an extensive professional and geographical network, which SGTM intends to leverage to expand its reach and drive positive change within the industry.

Regen Hubs is a leading organization focused on improving soil health, reducing chemical usage, and enhancing farmers' profitability through cutting-edge technology and strong partnerships. Committed to revolutionizing sustainable agricultural practices, Regen Hubs is at the forefront of driving positive change in the industry.

The SGTM team and Regen Hubs personnel are immediately working on a comprehensive plan for the sale, packaging, and distribution of SGTM's complete suite of products across various market sectors. Leveraging Regen Hubs' expertise and marketing networks, SGTM intends to establish strong partnerships and secure contracts with the military, NASA, federal and state governments, port authorities, universities, Indian reservations, and cattle ranchers in the United States, Africa, Mexico, and Panama.

Chad Roy , former President of Regen Hubs, states, "It's a great pleasure to finalize the acquisition of Regen Hubs North America Inc. by SGTM. This gives us an extraordinary delivery system provided by SGTM into our global partnerships, both in the retail and agricultural fields. We look forward to providing and delivering the world's most advanced scientific agricultural knowledge to the populace as fast as possible for planet restoration and food security."

From the acquisition, SGTM obtains Regen Hubs' established connections with major retail networks such as Walmart , Lowe's , Home Depot , Kroger, Menards , Tractor Supply , John Deere , Target , Sam's Club , PetCo , and others. Management expects to leverage these relationships to grow existing product lines and offer new products to this client base.

Tony Raynor, CEO at SGTM , states, "I would like to thank Chad Roy of Regen Hubs for his professional dedication to getting the deal done. Together with our new combined teams, we can see extraordinary opportunities globally in providing sustainable products for the small home grander to larger multinational entities. With the professional assistance of many, including Chad and Bobby Mann, I feel we can actively pursue and hopefully secure up to $100M in investment capital to accelerate our operations. These are very exciting times for all of us at SGTM."

In addition to their advisory roles, Chad Roy, Bobby Mann, Gus Ibrahim, and their respective teams will actively support SGTM in raising capital. The goal is to secure up to $100 million in investment capital, utilizing best practices to expedite growth and fuel transformative initiatives.

SGTM's acquisition represents a significant milestone for the Company as it seeks to revolutionize sustainable agricultural practices globally and establish itself as a leader in the industry.

About Sustainable Green Team, Ltd . (OTC: SGTM) ($SGTM):

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTC+: SGTM) ($SGTM) is a leading Company in climate reversing technologies, a provider of sustainable solutions to improve environmental health, promote sustainable practices, and deliver eco-friendly products and services.

