2024 Survey of STEM Faculty in Higher Education, Trends in Filing Invention Disclosure

This study looks at who files invention disclosure reports, and how often. The study helps answer questions such as: which academic fields account for the most invention disclosure reports? How many reports are typically filed by faculty with more than $10 million in lifetime academic grants vs. those with less than $1 million? What is the record of men relative to women? Or tenured faculty vs. the untenured on a tenure track.

The study also gives highly detailed data on the individuals and entities that encourage faculty to file invention disclosure reports, with specific data separately for the influence of department chair, other fellow faculty, the university research office, and the university technology transfer office or its equivalent.

The report also looks at how easy or difficulty faculty find it to file an invention disclosure report and gives detailed faculty opinion on the terms of the split of revenues between faculty and university that result when invention disclosures turn into marketable patents, spin offs, licenses or other revenue producing intellectual property or arrangements.

Just a few of this 49-page study's many findings are that:

Almost all those who found the TTO extremely or very effective in the invention disclosure process were over age 49.

12.55% of STEM-related faculty sampled have filed an invention disclosure report.

Favorable views of revenue splits offered by universities for patents, licenses and other revenue producing intellectual property or entities were highest among those with more than $10 million in lifetime academic grant receipts.

THE QUESTIONNAIRE

1. Please answer the following:

A. Name:

B. Institution

C. Title (associate, professor, instructor, etc.)

D. Academic Field

E. Country:

F. Email Address:

2. Which Carnegie Class description best fits your college?

A. Community College

B. BA-Granting Institution

C. Specialized College (i.e., performing arts, seminary, etc.)

D. MA-PHD Granting College

E. Level 1 or Level 2 Research University

3. Your college or university is public or private?

A. Public

B. Private

4. What is the approximate full time equivalent enrollment of your college/university?

5. Which age band best describes you:

A. 30 or Under

B. 31-39

C. 40-49

D. 50-59

E. 60 or over

6. Which phrase best describes your political views

A. Left of Liberal

B. Liberal

C. Middle of the Road

D. Conservative

E. Right of Conservative

7. What amount best approximates your lifetime receipt of research grants

A. Never received a grant

B. Less than $100,000

C. $100,000 to $500,000

D. $500,000 to $2,000,000

E. $2,000,000 to $10,000,000

F. More than $10,000,000

8. You are:

A. Tenured

B. Not tenured but on a tenure track

C. Not tenured and not on a tenure track

9. Which phrase best describes your gender?

A. Female

B. Male

C. Transgender

10. Which phrase best describes your race or ethnicity

A. White or Caucasian

B. Black or African American

C. Hispanic or Latino

D. Asian or Asian American

E. Indigenous

F. Mixed Race

11. Your academic field is best described by which of the following designations

A. Social Sciences

B. Engineering

C. Economics/Finance

D. Medicine

E. Mathematics/Statistics/Computer Science

F. Hard Sciences (Chemistry, Biology, Physics)

G. Allied Health: Nursing, Occupation or Physical Therapy, Nutrition, etc.

H. Earth and Environmental Sciences

I. Architecture

J. Other (please specify

12. Have you ever filed an invention disclosure report with your college or university?

A. Yes

B. No

13. How many invention disclosure reports have you filed in the past two years?

14. In your view how easy is it to file an invention disclosure report at your institution?

A. Very easy

B. Easy

C. Neither easy nor difficult

D. Difficult

E. Very difficult

15. If you have ever filed an invention disclosure report how effective was your university technology transfer office or its equivalent in advising and serving you?

A. Extremely effective

B. Very effective

C. Somewhat effective

D. Not so effective

E. Not at all effective

16. Which entity or person played the most critical role in encouraging you to file your last invention disclosure report?

A. Fellow Faculty

B. Research Office

C. Tech Transfer Office

D. Department Chair

E. Other (please specify)

17. How favorable to you are the terms offered by your university to divide (or not) revenues resulting from patents, licenses, or other revenues derived from your invention disclosure report?

A. Extremely favorable

B. Very favorable

C. Somewhat favorable

D. Not so favorable

E. Not at all favorable

