CSL and BCI Minerals Partner to Build Advanced Transhipment Vessel for Mardie Project

Montreal, July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The CSL Group (“CSL”), a global leader in sustainable marine transportation solutions, is pleased to announce a 21-year strategic partnership with BCI Minerals Limited (“BCI”) to build and operate an innovative transhipment vessel to support the Mardie Salt and Potash Project (“Mardie Project”).

As part of CSL’s comprehensive transhipment solution, the custom-designed transhipper will handle

5.35 million tonnes of salt and 140,000 tonnes of sulfate of potash per year. Loading will take place at BCI’s jetty loadout facility in Cape Preston, Western Australia, with the vessel navigating 12-15 nautical miles to transfer the cargo to ocean-going ships from Handysize to Newcastle Max.

“We are excited to partner with BCI and spearhead the development of this custom-built diesel-electric ship, which will provide a high-performance, safe and sustainable solution for the Mardie project,” said Louis Martel, President and CEO, The CSL Group. “Aligned with CSL and BCI’s commitment to environmental sustainability, the design of the new ship provides a pathway to achieve our decarbonization targets. Its diesel-electric propulsion system is engineered for future conversion to clean fuels or electrification.”

New Vessel Highlights

Shallow draft to maximize cargo lift within tide and channel constraints

Total deadweight of approximately 16,000 metric tonnes

Gravity discharge, suitable for loading salt, sulfate of potash and other dry bulk commodities onto ocean-going vessels with a deadweight of up to 207,000 tonnes

High maneuverability, with double-ended propulsion

Four azimuth drives and an integrated diesel-electric propulsion and powering system

Single-point loading system with a loading rate of 3,300 tonnes per hour

Self-unloading system with a discharge rate of 4,000 tonnes per hour

“BCI Minerals is very pleased to sign this major contract with CSL for a vessel specifically designed for the Mardie Salt and Potash Project, which will provide BCI with a secure and cost-effective shipping solution providing real benefits to our operations and our customers,” said BCI’s Managing Director, David Boshoff. “CSL’s market leading reputation for delivering transhipment solutions and their commitment to safety and reliability make them an ideal long-term partner for BCI Minerals.”

Construction of the new vessel will begin in spring 2026 with delivery scheduled in mid-2027. In the interim, beginning in the second half of 2026, CSL will provide a vessel on time charter to deliver transhipment services to the Mardie Project while the new dedicated vessel is under construction.

The CSL Group is a world class provider of complex marine solutions and the largest owner and operator of self-unloading ships in the world. Headquartered in Montreal with operations throughout the Americas, Australia, Europe and Africa, CSL delivers millions of tonnes of cargo annually for customers in the construction, steel, energy and agri-food sectors.

Attachment