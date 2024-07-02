World Travel and Tourism Sharing Economy Thematic Intelligence Research 2024: How Destinations and Companies have Responded to the Impact of this Emerging Theme

Dublin, July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thematic Intelligence: Sharing Economy in Travel and Tourism (2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This thematic research report takes an in-depth look at the theme of the sharing economy and the impact it has on the travel and tourism industry. This report analyzes the players impacted by this theme alongside the contributing trends, negative destination trends, unintended opportunities, and trends that have emerged as a result of the sharing economy.

It then dives deep into an industry analysis, presenting several real-life case studies looking at how destinations and companies have responded to the impact of this theme on their operations. Recommendations are then offered for the travel sector, alongside a description of companies mentioned throughout. This report focus is on the sharing economy.



This thematic report provides an overview of the impact the sharing economy has on the travel sector and seeks to understand some of the contributory factors. The key trends within this theme are split into three categories: technology trends, macroeconomic trends, and regulatory trends. Several case studies are included to analyze the multiple ways countries and companies have responded to the impact of this theme's growth and what they are doing to grow with this theme.



Key Highlights

The sharing economy has become an integral part of the travel industry's evolving supply chain. The online travel boom and revolutionary technological developments in smartphones have been key contributors to its growth.

The sharing economy involves the exchange of "idle" assets (e.g., cars, rooms, offices) and resources (e.g., labor) in both a local and a global context. This has most acutely been seen in the tourism space with home-sharing sites like Airbnb and HomeAway, which have revolutionized existing market models. The industry must be conscious of these disruptors and learn from them while holding true to their brand values to avoid alienating loyal customers.

Over the past few years, the sharing economy has grown rapidly, driven by increased urbanization, technological advancements, greater familiarity with peer-to-peer (P2P) sharing, fewer entry barriers, consumer price sensitivity, and some platforms' environmental benefits. Moreover, high mobile penetration and the increasingly important position of Millennials and Generation Z in the global economy - alongside increased demand for shared assets - have paved the way for new business opportunities and additional revenue streams for individuals and businesses.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Players

Thematic Briefing

What is the sharing economy?

The benefits and drawbacks of the sharing economy

Trends

Technology trends

Macroeconomic trends

Regulatory trends

Industry Analysis

Market size and growth forecasts

Impacts

Challenges

Recommendations

Case studies

Timeline

Signals

M&A trends

Venture financing trends

Company filing trends

Hiring trends

Social media trends

Value Chain

Shared assets and services

Infrastructure

Sharing economy platforms

Companies

Public companies

Private companies

Travel & tourism companies

Sector Scorecards

Lodging sector scorecard

Rail and road transport sector scorecard

Glossary

Further Reading

Thematic Research Methodology

About the Analyst

Contact the Publisher

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Accor

Airbnb

Avis Budget

BlaBlaCar

Bolt

Booking.com

Didi Chuxing

Expedia

Flexjet

Free NOW

Getaround

Getmyboat

Gett

Grab

Hipcamp

Lyft

MakeMyTrip

Ola

Outdoorsy

Sixt

ToursByLocals

TripAdvisor

TrustedHousesitters

Turo

Uber

Vistajet

Wheels Up

XOJet

Zipcar

