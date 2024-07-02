Lifelong Labs’ Greg Lindberg Highlights How Prolonged Fasting Can Prevent Aging

ORLANDO, Fla., July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifelong Labs Founder and Wellness Advocate Greg Lindberg continues to emphasize that fasting can prevent aging, increase longevity and enhance health and wellness. Lindberg highlights the profound effects of fasting on cellular and metabolic functions, playing a crucial role in the aging process.



Studies indicate that intermittent fasting and prolonged fasting can trigger a range of beneficial processes in the body that contribute to slowing down aging. Lindberg says fasting can repair the body’s cells, improve the mitochondrial function and increase production of brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF), which supports brain health and cognitive function.

“The latest science is clear – fasting can activate the body's natural anti-aging mechanisms, promoting cellular repair and longevity,” said Lindberg. “By incorporating fasting into our wellness routines, we can not only extend our lifespan but also improve our quality of life.”

In addition to its anti-aging benefits, fasting has been shown to reduce inflammation, improve metabolic health and support weight management. These effects collectively contribute to a lower risk of chronic diseases such as diabetes, heart disease and neurodegenerative disorders.

Lindberg advises individuals interested in fasting to approach it with careful planning and consideration. Before starting any fasting regimen, consult with a healthcare provider to ensure it’s appropriate for your individual health needs. Begin with intermittent fasting, such as the 16:8 method (fasting for 16 hours and eating during an 8-hour window), to allow your body to adjust.

As research continues to evolve, fasting is poised to become a cornerstone of anti-aging strategies. The integration of fasting with other wellness practices, such as balanced nutrition, regular exercise and stress management, can lead to a comprehensive approach to aging gracefully and healthily.

Lindberg shares a fasting program in his latest book Lifelong, which is now available on Amazon. For more information, visit LifelongLabs.com.

About Lifelong Labs

Lifelong Labs is a wellness, longevity and leadership brand which provide science-based information and programs on fasting, cold exposure, exercise, nutrition, hormesis, sleep, mental wellness, leadership, career development, and more. The company, launched in 2023 by Entrepreneur Greg Lindberg, works with trusted health and wellness experts to provide guidance that is science-based, safe, effective and attainable. The brand connects with audiences through its website, newsletters, subscription-based programs and social media platforms. To learn more, visit LifelongLabs.com.

About Greg Lindberg

Greg Lindberg is a successful entrepreneur, philanthropist and author. To learn more visit http://www.greglindberg.com or GregLindbergStory.com. Over the course of his career, he has acquired and transformed more than 100 companies that were either failing or underperforming, each time finding and empowering great talent—people with the same commitment to hard work, learning, entrepreneurship, and a roll-up-your-sleeves attitude. Today, this group of companies known as Global Growth is worth billions of dollars. His experiences as a leader and related challenges have inspired him to empower people to achieve optimal success through wellness, longevity and leadership. Lindberg also has authored three books: Failing Early & Failing Often; How to Turn Your Adversity into Advantage; 633 Days Inside: Lessons on Life and Leadership and LIFELONG: Quantum Biology, Anti-Aging Science and the Cutting-Edge Program That Will Transform Your Body and Mind. All of his books are available on Amazon. See: https://633days.com/ and see: https://lifelonglabs.com/. In 2020, he founded Interrogating Justice, a non-profit organization whose mission is to bring awareness and help advance solutions that hold corrupt government actors accountable, ensure fairness in sentencing, support reentry, and provide access to justice for all. To learn more visit: https://interrogatingjustice.org/

A video accompanying this announcement is available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/14daa23e-ede8-4295-9ee2-936d2a3c2057