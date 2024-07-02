New York Film Academy Instructor and Emmy® Award-Winning Director of Photography Claudia Raschke Named a 2024 Canon Explorer of Light

New York, NY, July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For nearly 30 years, Canon has brought renowned photographers together to inspire, teach, and support new and emerging visual artists through the elite Canon Explorers of Light program. For the first time since the program’s inception in 1995, Canon, a leader in digital imaging solutions, has officially expanded beyond still photography by naming six distinguished filmmakers and cinematographers to the newest class of its Canon Explorers of Light program. Among the world-renowned cinematographers selected is New York Film Academy (NYFA) Instructor of Documentary Filmmaking, Claudia Raschke, an Emmy® Award-Winning and Oscar-nominated Director of Photography.

Those invited to Canon Explorers of Light will be engaged in panel discussions and virtual and in-person conversations spanning several months to foster collaboration and inspiration among experts in cinematography and photography. The elite opportunity, focused on the future of cinematography and photography, will center itself around new camera technologies, industry hiring trends, and commentary surrounding the resulting work of its participants.

As a Director of Photography with over 33 years of professional, on-the-ground experience, Claudia Raschke commented on how siloed the job of a cinematographer can be, “Directors of Photography are often so involved in a project and limited in what they can share until production is finished. As a result, there is often very little collaboration. You don’t have access to another buddy cinematographer, which means you don’t have someone to help you problem-solve. Canon Explorers of Light enables visual artists to get together and discuss challenges they’ve faced in the field, along with solutions they can share with participants of this elite opportunity.”

Raschke, no stranger to the necessity of collaboration among other experts in her field, founded the New York City Kamera Kollektiv, a boutique agency for documentary and feature film cinematographers in New York City.

The NYFA Documentary Filmmaking instructor is best known for her ability to bring rich tones of the motion picture to a diverse range of films, from purely commercial ventures to feature-length documentaries, to lower-budget works of art. Raschke’s notable award-winning films include the Oscar-nominated and Emmy® award-winning documentary RBG and God is the Bigger Elvis, the Oscar-short-listed Mad Hot Ballroom, Julia, Boys State, the Peabody Award-winning Black Magic, and My Name is Pauli Murray, Critics Choice Award-nominated Fauci, and The House of Hammer, as well as her work on several documentary series for National Geographic, Discovery, Showtime, and CNN.

In addition to her many projects, courses, and now involvement in Canon Explorers of Light, Claudia is also working on an eight-part documentary series for the History Channel to be released in 2025.

Over the next several months, Raschke, and the other visual artists will participate in Canon Explorers of Light where they will collaborate on ideas and explore industry-trending topics through panels, discussions, events, and the creation of new work. The NYFA instructor is thrilled to have the opportunity to collaborate with other experts through this highly recognized and elite opportunity. Raschke says, “It is a distinct privilege and honor to be part of Canon Explorers of Light. Canon cameras and optics have been my top creative tools for documentary filmmaking for many years. I consider it a great opportunity to learn from other visual artists and to share my creative process as a cinematographer with the Explorers of Light community.”

