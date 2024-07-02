Call2Recycle launches provincial battery recycling program in Nova Scotia





HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Call2Recycle, Canada’s leading battery collection and recycling organization, is proud to announce the official launch of its battery recycling program, “Recycle Your Batteries, Canada!”, in Nova Scotia as of July 1, 2024. As the government-approved program, Call2Recycle will operate the province’s household battery recycling initiative under Nova Scotia’s new Solid Waste-Resource Management Regulations, playing a pivotal role in supporting Nova Scotia’s efforts in fighting climate change and reducing waste.

The program’s launch follows the Government of Nova Scotia’s implementation in August 2023 of new Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) regulations, which require obligated producers to manage the end-of-life of batteries sold in the province. This makes Nova Scotia the second Atlantic province to implement comprehensive battery recycling regulations.

“Nova Scotia is committed to environmental protection and fostering sustainable waste management practices,” said Timothy Halman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change of Nova Scotia. “Call2Recycle's battery recycling program directly aligns with these goals, not only by reducing waste but also by contributing to climate change mitigation and promoting a strong circular economy in our province through responsible battery recycling.”

Call2Recycle has been present in Nova Scotia through a voluntary program since 1999 and has collected and recycled over 770,000 kilograms of batteries in the province over 25 years. The launch of the “Recycle Your Batteries, Canada!” program in Nova Scotia marks a significant step in supporting the province’s climate change and waste reduction strategy. Call2Recycle will expand its collection network and ramp up public education efforts to raise awareness of this shared environmental effort.

The new program offers Nova Scotians greater access to recycling options for a wide range of used batteries, including single-use and rechargeable batteries weighing less than 5 kilograms each, as well as e-mobility batteries used in devices such as e-bikes and e-scooters. By responsibly recycling their batteries, Nova Scotians can play a vital role in preventing batteries from ending up in landfills and ensuring that the valuable components are recovered and reintroduced into the manufacturing stream for creating new products.

“We are excited to introduce Nova Scotians to our Recycle Your Batteries, Canada! program,” said Joe Zenobio, President of Call2Recycle Canada. “Through continued collaboration with the provincial government, our retail and municipal collection partners, and local communities, we are committed to providing Nova Scotia with a comprehensive program that responsibly diverts batteries from landfills. Our proven track record in other provinces positions us to significantly contribute to Nova Scotia’s environmental protection and waste reduction goals.”

Nova Scotians can participate in the program by remembering to ‘Collect, Protect, and Drop-Off’ their used batteries at “Recycle Your Batteries, Canada!” locations throughout the province, including retailers and municipal depots. To find their nearest drop-off point, residents can visit: www.recycleyourbatteries.ca.

For more information about the Nova Scotia battery recycling program and the approved stewardship plan, please visit Call2Recycle’s Nova Scotia web page.

About Call2Recycle Canada, Inc.

Call2Recycle® is Canada’s leading organization for battery collection and recycling, fulfilling product stewardship obligations on behalf of over 400 members, including producers of single-use and rechargeable batteries. Call2Recycle powers Recycle Your Batteries, Canada!, its household and e-bike battery collection and recycling program. The organization operates provincially-approved programs in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, and Prince Edward Island, and Nova Scotia. It also functions as a registered Producer Responsibility Organization (PRO) in Ontario. It offers collection and recycling services for household batteries (weighing up to 5 kg), as well as e-transport batteries used to power e-bikes, e-scooters, e-skateboards, hoverboards, and Electric Vehicles (EVs).

Since its inception in 1997, Call2Recycle has diverted over 45 million kilograms of batteries from Canadian landfills. It is committed to operating the highest quality battery recycling program in Canada and holds certification in the most rigorous and globally respected standards, including R2v3, ISO 14001, ISO 45001, ISO 9001, as well as exclusively contracting with an ISO 27001 certified supplier for all IT infrastructure management. This reputation for excellence has enabled Call2Recycle to maintain trusted, long-term relationships with its stakeholders and establish a network of more than 12,000 participating collection locations across Canada, including at leading retailers and municipal facilities.

