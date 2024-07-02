FAIR Canada Expands Board Expertise With Veteran Director Appointment

TORONTO, July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAIR Canada is pleased to announce the appointment of Ronald E. Smith as a new member of its Board of Directors. Ron will be instrumental in working with FAIR Canada as he brings a wealth of knowledge in financial management, corporate governance, and policy development.



“We are excited to welcome Ron to our Board of Directors,” said Jean-Paul Bureaud, Executive Director of FAIR Canada. “His extensive experience and commitment to strong corporate governance align perfectly with our mission to promote investor protection and fair financial markets. We look forward to his contributions in advancing our initiatives and supporting our growth.”

“Ron’s appointment to our Board of Directors is another strong step for FAIR Canada,” said Preet Banerjee, Chair of the Board at FAIR Canada. “His financial sector experience and robust background in governance will further enhance the Board’s expertise. We are very excited about FAIR Canada’s continued growth and impact, and Ron will further strengthen our efforts to ensure fairness and transparency in the financial services industry.”

Ron expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “As someone who has navigated financial services over the years, I have seen firsthand the challenges consumers face in understanding the complexities of the wide range of financial options. FAIR Canada is a strong advocate of investors comprehending their options and knowing their rights to make informed financial decisions. I’m honoured to contribute to such a worthy cause.”

Ron is a Chartered Professional Accountant and former business executive with more than 30 years of experience in business and accounting. His distinguished career includes his tenure as Chief Financial Officer for two publicly traded companies. His vast experience is further highlighted by his service on the boards and audit committees of eight Canadian public companies, and numerous not-for-profit organizations and private companies. Currently, Ron serves on the boards of the Ombudsman for Banking Services and Investments and two companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

His appointment, effective June 10, 2024, underscores FAIR Canada’s commitment to strong governance and the expertise needed to navigate the complex financial landscape. Ron’s knowledge will be invaluable as FAIR Canada continues to advocate for the rights of Canadian investors and fairness in the financial services sector.

About FAIR Canada

FAIR Canada champions the rights of individual investors in Canada through advocacy, education, and regulatory advancements. We are the trusted, independent voice on significant issues that affect individual investors. As Canada’s only non-profit, investor-focused organization, we provide informed, objective comments on regulatory matters that have an impact on investor fairness and protection. Learn more about investor rights at FAIRCanada.ca and connect with us on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.

For further information contact:

Jean-Paul Bureaud

Executive Director, FAIR Canada

JP.Bureaud@FAIRCanada.ca

Andrea David

Communications Specialist

Andrea.David@FAIRCanada.ca