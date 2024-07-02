02 July 2024

PayPoint plc (the "Company")

Notification of transaction by Person Discharging Managerial Responsibility (“PDMR”)

The Company announces that, in accordance with the rules of the PayPoint Restricted Share Plan (“RSP”), the conditional share award granted on 30 June 2021 to the PDMRs listed below vested on 30 June 2024. These awards were automatically released on the vest date having met the required performance conditions and were exercised based on pre-existing instructions.

PDMR Number of conditional shares granted



Dividend equivalent shares accrued Gross number of shares vesting Number of shares cash settled to cover taxes due Net Vested shares Number of shares sold Anthony Sappor



2,876 501 3,377 1,587 1,790 1,790 Christopher Paul



3,451 602 4,053 1,904 2,149 0 John Lynch 3,408 594 4,002 1,880



2,122 0 Josephine Toolan 4,141 723 4,864 2,285 2,579 0 Nicholas Williams 575 95 670 314 356 0

As shown above, shares have been cash settled to cover income tax and national insurance contributions due on vesting. The share price on release was £6.48 per share. Details on Net Vested shares sold are set out below.

The Net Vested share awards were satisfied by the issue of 8,996 ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each in the Company (the “New Ordinary Shares”). The New Ordinary Shares have been admitted to trading on the main market pursuant to the Company’s existing block listing admission facility.

The Notification of Dealing Forms can be found below.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Anthony Sappor Christopher Paul John Lynch Josephine Toolan Nicholas Williams 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR



b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name PayPoint Plc b) LEI 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Ordinary shares of 1/3 pence



ISIN: GB00B02QND93



b) Nature of the transaction Vesting of conditional share awards under the Company’s Restricted Share Plan ("RSP").







c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price



Volume(s)



1. £6.48200 3,377 2. £6.48200 4,053 3. £6.48200 4,002 4. £6.48200 4,864 5. £6.48200 670 d) Aggregated information 1. £21,889.71 2. £26,271.55 3. £25,940.96 4. £31,528.45 5. £4,342.94 e) Date of the transaction 01 July 2024 f) Place of the transaction Outside of a trading venue





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Anthony Sappor



2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR



b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name PayPoint Plc b) LEI 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Ordinary shares of 1/3 pence



ISIN: GB00B02QND93



b) Nature of the transaction Sale of Net Vested shares awarded under the Company’s Restricted Share Plan ("RSP").







c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume(s) £6.48200 1,790 d) Aggregated information £11,602.78 e) Date of the transaction 01 July 2024 f) Place of the transaction XLON





