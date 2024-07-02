Director/PDMR Shareholding

02 July 2024

PayPoint plc (the "Company")

Notification of transaction by Person Discharging Managerial Responsibility (“PDMR”)

The Company announces that, in accordance with the rules of the PayPoint Restricted Share Plan (“RSP”), the conditional share award granted on 30 June 2021 to the PDMRs listed below vested on 30 June 2024. These awards were automatically released on the vest date having met the required performance conditions and were exercised based on pre-existing instructions.

PDMRNumber of conditional shares granted

Dividend equivalent shares accruedGross number of shares vestingNumber of shares cash settled to cover taxes dueNet Vested sharesNumber of shares sold
Anthony Sappor

2,8765013,3771,5871,7901,790
Christopher Paul

3,4516024,0531,9042,1490
John Lynch3,4085944,0021,880

2,1220
Josephine Toolan4,1417234,8642,2852,5790
Nicholas Williams575956703143560

As shown above, shares have been cash settled to cover income tax and national insurance contributions due on vesting. The share price on release was £6.48 per share. Details on Net Vested shares sold are set out below.

The Net Vested share awards were satisfied by the issue of 8,996 ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each in the Company (the “New Ordinary Shares”). The New Ordinary Shares have been admitted to trading on the main market pursuant to the Company’s existing block listing admission facility.

The Notification of Dealing Forms can be found below.

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name
  1. Anthony Sappor
  2. Christopher Paul
  3. John Lynch
  4. Josephine Toolan
  5. Nicholas Williams
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusPDMR

b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NamePayPoint Plc
b)LEI5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Ordinary shares of 1/3 pence

ISIN: GB00B02QND93

b)Nature of the transactionVesting of conditional share awards under the Company’s Restricted Share Plan ("RSP").



c)Price(s) and volume(s) Price

Volume(s)

1.£6.482003,377
2.£6.482004,053
3.£6.482004,002
4.£6.482004,864
5.£6.48200670
d)Aggregated information1. £21,889.71
2. £26,271.55
3. £25,940.96
4. £31,528.45
5. £4,342.94
e)Date of the transaction01 July 2024
f)Place of the transactionOutside of a trading venue


