Global Enzymes (Microorganism, Plant, Animal) Market Forecast to 2029: Burgeoning Opportunities in Demand for Alternatives to Synthetic Chemicals, Emergence of Encapsulation to Enhance Enzyme Shelf Life

The global enzymes market is projected to reach USD 20.4 billion by 2029 from USD 14 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 7.8%

In the food and beverage sector, carbohydrases are crucial for enhancing product quality and process efficiency. For instance, amylases are vital in starch hydrolysis during brewing and baking, while lactases facilitate lactose breakdown in dairy products for lactose-intolerant consumers.







Moreover, carbohydrases play a significant role in the production of biofuels by converting biomass into fermentable sugars, supporting sustainable energy initiatives. In the animal feed industry, these enzymes improve nutrient absorption and digestion, optimizing feed efficiency and animal health. Their application extends to textile processing, where they aid in achieving desired fabric textures and finishes. Carbohydrases' ability to address diverse industrial needs effectively underscores their prominence in driving innovation and economic growth within the enzymes market.



By source, Microorganisms are estimated to dominate the market during the forecast period.



Microorganisms stand out as a prevalent and versatile source due to their ability to produce a wide range of enzymes efficiently. In the enzymes market is the production of proteases, a type of enzyme crucial for various industrial applications such as detergent formulation, food processing, and pharmaceutical manufacturing. Microorganisms, particularly bacteria like Bacillus and fungi like Aspergillus, are prolific producers of proteases.



For instance, Bacillus subtilis is renowned for its secretion of proteases suitable for detergent formulations due to its effectiveness in breaking down protein-based stains. Additionally, the advent of genetic engineering techniques has further boosted microbial enzyme production. Through genetic manipulation, scientists can enhance microbial strains to overproduce specific enzymes or modify enzyme properties to meet desired industrial requirements. This capability has significantly expanded the range and efficacy of microbial enzymes, reinforcing their dominance in the market.



Europe will significantly contribute towards market growth during the forecast period.



Europe's contribution to enzymes market growth during the forecast period will be driven by its leadership in sustainable practices and technological innovation. Specifically, the region's focus on green chemistry and circular economy principles will propel the demand for enzymes in various sectors. For instance, in the detergent industry, European regulations promoting phosphate-free products have led to increased adoption of enzyme-based detergents, which offer superior stain removal without environmental harm. Additionally, Europe's strong emphasis on biofuels and renewable energy sources will boost the use of enzymes in biomass conversion and biofuel production processes.



Collaborations between European enzyme manufacturers and research institutions, such as the EU-funded projects fostering enzyme discovery and optimization, will further accelerate market growth by facilitating the development of novel enzyme solutions tailored to specific industrial needs. According to CORDIS - EU research results, starting in December 2023, the EU-funded FuturEnzyme project aims to develop low-cost enzymes for eco-friendly consumer products like textiles, detergents, and cosmetics.

Through innovative solutions and collaborative efforts, it will receive approximately USD 6.71 billion for enzyme discovery and optimization until May 2025. Overall, Europe's commitment to sustainability, coupled with its advanced research capabilities and supportive regulatory environment, positions it as a key driver of innovation and market expansion in the enzyme sector.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 412 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $14 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $20.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.8% Regions Covered Global



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Environmental Concerns and Increasing Demand for Biofuels

Advancements in R&D Activities for Technical Enzymes

Shift Toward Green Energy

Multifunctionalities of Enzymes

Technology Analysis

Precision Fermentation

Enzyme Engineering

Adjacent Technologies

Solid-State Fermentation

Restraints

Stringent Regulatory Framework

Influence of Environmental Factors on Enzyme Structure and Functions

High Cost Incurred by SMEs in Adapting to New Technologies

Opportunities

Demand for Alternatives to Synthetic Chemicals

Technological Innovations and Wide Industry Scope

Emergence of Encapsulation to Enhance Enzyme Shelf Life

Challenges

High Cost of Raw Materials

Concerns Over Enzyme Quality in Food & Beverages and Feed Industries

Lack of Transparency in Patent Protection Laws

