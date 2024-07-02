Solution Systems, Inc. Achieves Prestigious Microsoft Solutions Partner Designation for Business Applications

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solution Systems, Inc. is proud to announce that we have achieved the prestigious designation of Microsoft Solutions Partner for Business Applications. This recognition demonstrates our broad capability to deliver solutions with Microsoft Dynamics 365 and the Power Platform, underscoring our commitment to excellence and innovation in technology consulting and support services. The Microsoft Solutions Partner designation for Business Applications is earned by demonstrating advanced capabilities in performance, skilling, and customer success.



As a long-time Microsoft Gold Certified ERP partner, Solution Systems, Inc. has a history of delivering exceptional ERP solutions. This new Microsoft Solutions Partner designation for Business Applications replaces the legacy Gold Partner program and is even more difficult to achieve, reflecting our enhanced expertise and commitment to customer success.

Ken Sebahar, CEO of Solution Systems, Inc., commented on this significant achievement: "We are thrilled to be recognized as a Microsoft Solutions Partner for Business Applications. This designation is a testament to our team's hard work, expertise, and dedication to delivering exceptional solutions that empower our clients to achieve their business goals. We look forward to continuing our partnership with Microsoft and helping businesses harness the full potential of Dynamics 365 and the Power Platform."

For all your Dynamics 365 needs, particularly Dynamics 365 Business Central, contact Solution Systems, Inc. today. Let us help you leverage the power of these advanced business applications to drive growth and efficiency in your organization.

About Solution Systems, Inc.

Solution Systems, Inc. is a leading Microsoft partner and technology solutions provider, specializing in technology consulting and support services customized for small and mid-market businesses. Our leading ERP practice provides unmatched expertise for Business Central Implementations and Business Central support.

Contact:

info@solsyst.com

847-590-3000