Global Smart Irrigation Industry Analysis 2024-2029: Deployment of IoT Sensors and Nodes with Multiple Control Functionalities in Agricultural Farms to Drive Market

Dublin, July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Smart Irrigation Market by Component (Controllers, Sensors, Water Flow Meters), System Type (Weather-based Systems, Sensor-based Systems), Applications (Agriculture, Non-Agriculture) and Region - Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The smart irrigation market is projected to reach USD 3 billion by 2029 from USD 1.8 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2024 to 2029

The report segments the smart irrigation market and forecasts its size based on systems type, component, application, and region. The report also provides a comprehensive review of drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing market growth. The report also covers qualitative aspects in addition to the quantitative aspects of the market.

The major factors driving the growth of smart irrigation market include the increasing number of sensor nodes and increasing implementation of government initiatives towards water conservation. Moreover, continuous technological advancements in smart irrigation systems is expected to provide several growth opportunities for market players in the smart irrigation market.

The major players of the smart irrigation market are The Toro Company. (US), Rain Bird Corporation. (US), Netafim (Israel), HUNTER INDUSTRIES INC. (US), and HydroPoint (US) among others.



Controllers is expected to witness the largest market size in the smart irrigation market during the forecast period.



The smart irrigation market for controllers is expected to hold the largest market size due to the increasing adoption of this technology for irrigation scheduling in agriculture, residential and commercial properties, lawns, gardens, and landscaping. Smart controllers utilize weather and sensor data to automatically adjust irrigation schedules based on environmental changes such as temperature, humidity, and soil moisture. They offer features like multiple programs for different plant watering needs, rain delay settings, sensor input terminals for rain/freeze and soil moisture, and remote operation.



Sensor-based controller system type is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The smart irrigation market for sensor-based controller system type is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is driven by the increasing adoption of sensor-based controller systems in agricultural irrigation to save water and boost crop yield. Sensor-based controller systems can interpret precise data from various sensors, such as temperature, soil moisture, rain, and humidity sensors installed in the field.



They are preferred over weather-based systems because they do not rely on weather forecasts or data from weather stations but capture real-time data from field-mounted sensors and transfer it to the cloud. Sensor-based smart irrigation controllers are pre-programmed according to the soil moisture level, initiating irrigation as soon as the moisture reading falls below the threshold. These controller systems are more effective than weather-based systems as they can respond to specific zone irrigation requirements based on actual soil moisture levels.



Europe is expected to have the second-largest market size during the forecast period.



Europe is expected to have the second-largest market size during the forecast period. This is attributed to its extensive cultivated and irrigated land areas. Various European governments have launched initiatives to promote the adoption of smart irrigation, such as the European Irrigation Association (EIA) and the Flexible and Precise Irrigation Platform to Improve Farm Scale Water Productivity (FIGARO). Key drivers for the smart irrigation market in this region include rising farming operation costs, increased government initiatives to promote water conservation, and the growing importance of automated irrigation solutions to boost farm profitability.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 208 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.2% Regions Covered Global



Premium Insights

Deployment of IoT Sensors and Nodes with Multiple Control Functionalities in Agricultural Farms to Drive Market

Controllers to Account for Largest Market Share Throughout Forecast Period

Weather-based Smart Irrigation Systems to Capture Majority of Market Share in 2029

Agricultural Applications to Account for Larger Market Share in 2029

Controllers and US to Hold Largest Shares of North American Smart Irrigation Market in 2024

Case Studies

Valley Irrigation Offered Mcclure Farms with Center Pivots and Smart Water Management Solution to Meet Requirement for Additional Water During Crop Growing Season

Banyan Water Deployed Irrigation Insight Solution in Hp Palo Alto Campus to Maximize Water Savings

Hydropoint Installed Weathertrak Solution in Leed Platinum Research Campus to Make IT More Water-Efficient

Toro Offered Smart Irrigation Systems to Sentosa Golf Club to Promote Healthy Landscape

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Government Initiatives to Promote Water Conservation

Growing Deployment of IoT Sensors and Nodes with Multiple Control Functionalities in Agricultural Farms

Restraints

Connectivity Issues in Rural Areas

Interoperability Issues due to Lack of Standardization in Communication Interfaces and Protocols

Opportunities

Declining Costs of Smart Irrigation Components

Constant Advances in Irrigation Technologies and Farming Practices

Challenges

Lack of Training and Education

Security Issues Associated with Smart Irrigation Systems

Supply Chain Analysis

Smart Irrigation Market Ecosystem

Investment and Funding Scenario

Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

Technology Analysis

Internet of Things

Artificial Intelligence

Machine Learning

Digital Image Processing

Remote Sensing

Precision Agriculture

Company Profiles

Key Players

The Toro Company

Rain Bird Corporation

Netafim

Hunter Industries Inc.

Hydropoint

Manna Irrigation Ltd.

Stevens Water Monitoring Systems Inc.

Galcon

Rachio Inc.

Weathermatic

Other Players

Irrigreen

Banyan Water, Inc.

Delta-T Devices Ltd

Calsense

Aquaspy

Soil Scout Oy.

Acclima, Inc.

Rainmachine - Green Electronics LLC

Wiseconn Engineering

Valmont Industries, Inc.

Groguru

Orbit

Hortau

Mottech

Cyber-Rain

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7so2cj

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment