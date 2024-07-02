Kalmar Corporation, Managers’ Transactions: Entity closely associated with Kemppi-Vasama

KALMAR CORPORATION, MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS, 2 JULY 2024 AT 6:00 PM EEST
Kalmar Corporation, Managers’ Transactions: VIIPURIN TALOUDELLINEN KORKEAKOULUSEURA
Kalmar Corporation has received the following notification under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation, which concerns shares in Kalmar Corporation received by a manager or their closely associated person as demerger consideration in the partial demerger of Cargotec Corporation.
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: VIIPURIN TALOUDELLINEN KORKEAKOULUSEURA
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person (1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Teresa Kemppi-Vasama
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: Kalmar Oyj
LEI: 636700Z25ZQXLMZ3CY73
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 69033/14/4
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-06-30
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000571054
Nature of transaction: OTHER
Description of the transaction type: Jakautumisvastike
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1767 Unit price: 0 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 1767 Volume weighted average price: 0 EUR
Additional information:
Carina Geber-Teir, SVP, IR, Marketing & Communications, tel. +358 40 502 4697
Camilla Maikola, Director, Investor Relations, tel. +358 50 442 7900
About Kalmar
Kalmar (Nasdaq Helsinki: KALMAR) is moving goods in critical supply chains around the world, with the vision to be the forerunner in sustainable material handling equipment and services. The company offers a wide range of industry shaping heavy material handling equipment and services to ports and terminals, distribution centres, manufacturing and heavy logistics. Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Kalmar operates globally in over 120 countries and employs approximately 5,000 people. In 2023, the company's sales on a carve-out basis totalled approximately EUR 2.0 billion. www.kalmarglobal.com