KALMAR CORPORATION, MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS, 2 JULY 2024 AT 6:00 PM EEST





Kalmar Corporation, Managers’ Transactions: Keskinen, Arto





Kalmar Corporation has received the following notification under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation, which concerns shares in Kalmar Corporation received by a manager or their closely associated person as demerger consideration in the partial demerger of Cargotec Corporation.

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Arto Keskinen

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Kalmar Corporation

LEI: 636700Z25ZQXLMZ3CY73

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 69066/6/4



____________________________________________



Transaction date: 2024-06-30

Outside a trading venue

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000571054

Nature of transaction: OTHER

Description of the transaction type: Demerger consideration/Jakautumisvastike



Transaction details

(1): Volume: 2411 Unit price: 0 EUR



Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 2411 Volume weighted average price: 0 EUR







Additional information:

Carina Geber-Teir, SVP, IR, Marketing & Communications, tel. +358 40 502 4697

Camilla Maikola, Director, Investor Relations, tel. +358 50 442 7900





About Kalmar

Kalmar (Nasdaq Helsinki: KALMAR) is moving goods in critical supply chains around the world, with the vision to be the forerunner in sustainable material handling equipment and services. The company offers a wide range of industry shaping heavy material handling equipment and services to ports and terminals, distribution centres, manufacturing and heavy logistics. Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Kalmar operates globally in over 120 countries and employs approximately 5,000 people. In 2023, the company's sales on a carve-out basis totalled approximately EUR 2.0 billion. www.kalmarglobal.com