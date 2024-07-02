Global High-Performance Energetic Materials Market Research 2024: Risks, Opportunities and Future Outlook Considerations to 2035

Dublin, July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Market for High-Performance Energetic Materials 2024-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Market for High-Performance Energetic Materials 2024-2035 provides an in-depth analysis of the evolving energetic materials industry. Energetic materials (EMs), classified as high energy material, explosives, propellants, and pyrotechnic, are compounds capable of rapidly releasing large amounts of energy through controlled chemical reactions.

This comprehensive report covers the key types of energetic materials including RDX, HMX, CL-20, TNT, PETN, NTO, TATB, FOX-7, ADN, ANPz, ONC and TADA. EMs find a wide range of applications both in civil and military sectors.

The report examines their classification, manufacturing precursors, and details each major type - describing advantages, disadvantages, production methods, applications and demand factors. A thorough markets and applications analysis is provided, covering military/defense (warheads, ammunition, boosters, detonators, torpedoes, demolition), aerospace (rocket propulsion, gas generators, explosive bolts, airbags), mining, construction/demolition, oil/gas (perforating, well stimulation, exploration), and pyrotechnics (fireworks, flares, tracers).

Regulations across the US, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India and Singapore are examined to provide compliance insights. Pricing analysis reveals current market prices for common energetic materials. Supply chain breakdowns detail energetic materials sourcing, manufacturing, exporting and domestic distribution.

Technological advancements are explored including nanomaterials, green energetics, advanced formulations, AI/modeling, additive manufacturing, safety/sensitivity studies, bioengineering approaches, green/insensitive materials, and propulsion system innovations. Customer segmentation analyzes energetic materials usage across military, aerospace, mining, construction, oil/gas, and pyrotechnic sectors. Comprehensive geographic market intelligence covers the US, China, India, Asia-Pacific, Russia, Middle East, Europe and Latin America.

Forecasts are provided for the total addressable market size by application through 2035. Historical data from 2020 quantifies the overall market size (metric tons and $ millions) for key energetic material types like RDX, HMX, CL-20, PETN and others. Projections to 2035 are broken down by type, revenue source and world region.

Risks, opportunities and future outlook considerations round out this definitive energetic materials market report. The competitive landscape is mapped with profiles of leading companies. Companies profiled include BAE Systems, Chemring Nobel, Hanwha Corporation, Island Pyrochemical Industries (IPI), LIG Nex1, Nammo AS, Nitro-Chem SA, Northrop Grumman, Poongsan Corporation, Rheinmetall Defence, Saudi Chemical and main Russian, Chinese and India producers.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Overview of the global energetic materials market

1.2 High Performance Energetic Materials

1.3 Key market trends

1.4 Growth drivers

1.5 Market Challenges

1.6 Biobased energetic materials

2 Introduction

2.1 Definition and classification of energetic materials

2.2 Precursors

2.3 Types of high-performance energetic materials

2.3.1 RDX

2.3.1.1 Description and Manufacture

2.3.1.2 Advantages

2.3.1.3 Disadvantages

2.3.1.4 Applications and Market Demand

2.3.2 HMX

2.3.3 CL-20 (Hexanitrohexaazaisowurtzitane)

2.3.4 TNT (Trinitrotoluene)

2.3.5 PETN (Pentaerythritol tetranitrate)

2.3.6 NTO (3-Nitro-1,2,4-triazol-5-one)

2.3.7 TATB (Triaminotrinitrobenzene)

2.3.7.4 Applications and Market Demand

2.3.8 FOX-7 (1,1-Diamino-2,2-dinitroethene)

2.3.9 ADN (Ammonium dinitramide)

2.3.10 ANPz (Aminonitropiperazine)

2.3.11 ONC (Octanitrocubane)

2.3.12 TADA (Triaminodinitroazobenzene)

2.4 Manufacturing processes and technologies

3 Markets and Applications

3.1 Military and defense

3.1.1 Overview

3.1.2 Applications

3.1.2.1 Warheads

3.1.2.2 Ammunition

3.1.2.3 Boosters

3.1.2.4 Detonators and Initiators

3.1.2.5 Blasting Caps and Primers

3.1.2.6 Torpedoes and Mines

3.1.2.7 Military Demolition

3.1.2.8 Energetic Composites

3.1.2.9 Unmanned Combat Vehicles and Smaller Weapon Systems

3.2 Aerospace and space exploration

3.2.1 Overview

3.2.2 Applications

3.2.2.1 Rocket Propulsion

3.2.2.2 Gas Generators and Pyrotechnic Devices

3.2.2.3 Explosive Bolts and Separation Mechanisms

3.2.2.4 Airbag Deployment Systems

3.2.2.5 Spacecraft Thrusters

3.2.2.6 Emerging concepts

3.3 Mining and quarrying

3.3.1 Overview

3.3.2 Applications

3.3.2.1 Quarrying

3.3.2.2 Metal Mining

3.3.2.3 Coal Mining

3.3.2.4 Non-Metal Mining

3.4 Construction and demolition

3.4.1 Overview

3.4.1.1 Building Demolition

3.4.1.2 Concrete and Rock Breaking

3.4.1.3 Underwater Demolition

3.4.1.4 Explosive Cutting

3.4.1.5 Blasting Capsules

3.5 Oil and gas

3.5.1 Overview

3.5.2 Applications

3.5.2.1 Oil well perforating charges

3.5.2.2 Oil and Gas Well Stimulation

3.5.2.3 Geophysical Exploration

3.5.2.4 Other

3.6 Pyrotechnics

3.6.1 Overview

3.6.2 Applications

3.6.2.1 Fireworks

3.6.2.2 Signal Flares

3.6.2.3 Explosive Tracers

3.6.2.4 Special Effects

3.7 Other applications

3.7.1 Shockwave Generators

3.7.2 Additive Manufacturing

3.7.3 Medical Research

4 Market Analysis

4.1 Regulations

4.1.1 United States

4.1.2 Europe

4.1.3 Asia-Pacific

4.1.3.1 China

4.1.3.2 Japan

4.1.3.3 South Korea

4.1.3.4 Australia

4.1.3.5 India

4.1.3.6 Singapore

4.2 Price and Cost Analysis

4.2.1 Market prices

4.3 Supply Chain and Manufacturing

4.3.1 Supply chain for energetic materials

4.3.2 Export and intra-country supply chains

4.4 Competitive Landscape

4.4.1 Market players

4.4.1.1 North America

4.4.1.2 China

4.4.1.3 Rest of Asia-Pacific

4.4.1.4 Europe

4.4.1.5 Rest of the World

4.5 Technological Advancements

4.5.1 Nanomaterials

4.5.2 Green Energetics

4.5.3 Advanced Formulations

4.5.4 Safety and Sensitivity Studies

4.5.5 Advanced Synthesis Techniques

4.5.6 Biological and Bioengineering Approaches

4.5.7 Additive Manufacturing

4.5.8 Advancements in Theoretical Modeling, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Machine Learning

4.5.9 Green and Insensitive Energetic Materials

4.6 Customer Segmentation

4.7 Geographical Markets

4.7.1 United States

4.7.2 China

4.7.3 India

4.7.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

4.7.5 Australia

4.7.6 Russia

4.7.7 Middle East

4.7.8 Europe

4.7.9 Latin America

4.8 Addressable Market Size

4.8.1 Risks and Opportunities

4.9 Future Outlook

5 Company Profiles (38 Company Profiles)

BAE Systems

Chemring Nobel

Hanwha Corporation

Island Pyrochemical Industries (IPI)

LIG Nex1

Nammo AS

Nitro-Chem SA

Northrop Grumman

Poongsan Corporation

Rheinmetall Defence

Saudi Chemical

