DRCT Investors Have Opportunity to Join Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. Securities Fraud Investigation with the Schall Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (“Direct Digital” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: DRCT) for violations of the securities laws.



The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Direct Digital’s transition into the “cookie-less” advertising market would impact in 2024. The Company’s alternatives to third-party cookies were not viable replacements for both cookies and other tracking technologies. The Company failed to develop an adequate solution in advance of Google’s impending phase out of third-party cookies. Based on these facts the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Direct Digital, investors suffered damages.

