Disclosure of the Number of Shares Forming the Capital and of the Total Number of Voting Rights as of 30 June 2024 

French public limited company (société anonyme)
with a share capital of €1,471,298,045.00
Registered office : 1973, boulevard de la Défense
92000 Nanterre – France
552 037 806 RCS Nanterre
www.vinci.com

DISCLOSURE
OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES FORMING THE CAPITAL
AND OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS
AS OF 30 JUNE 2024 

Total number of shares588,519,218
Theoretical number of voting rights
(including treasury stock)		588,519,218
Number of voting rights (excluding treasury stock)571,913,939

