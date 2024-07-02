Red, White and ‘Cue: Celebrate July 4th with Dickey’s Barbecue

Dallas, TX, July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is getting into the Fourth of July spirit with their delicious pit-smoked barbecue options that are perfect for any sized gathering!

As always, every Dickey’s franchise location will be open on the Fourth of July and ready to serve barbecue enthusiasts through dine-in, carryout, pickup or delivery. The Texas-style barbecue brand is treating their loyal guests to a variety of saucy specials this week:

Monday, July 1, to Sunday, July 7 - $10 Off Packs valid on ONLINE or APP ORDERS only using the code: HAPPY4TH

Monday, July 1, to Thursday, July 4 - Double Points for Rewards Members, valid on ONLINE or APP ORDERS only.

Thursday, July 4, to Friday, July 5 – Buy One a la carte Sandwich, Get One Half Off - valid on ONLINE or APP ORDERS only using the code: FIREWORK

Saturday, July 6, to Sunday, July 7 - $5 Off Online or app order of $15+ valid on ONLINE or APP ORDERS only using the code: SUNSHINE

“This Fourth of July, we hope barbecue lovers across the country will enjoy Dickey’s slow-smoked barbecue deals while they ‘cue the celebrations,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “We want our guests to know we appreciate their loyalty and are looking forward to serving them our tried and true, Texas-style barbecue over the holiday at a great value.”

The excitement doesn’t stop there! New guests can join Dickey’s Big Yellow Cup Rewards Program and receive a free pulled pork sandwich, from July 4th through July 7th.

“Fourth of July is meant for fireworks and barbecue,” said Roland Dickey Jr, CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group. “My favorite 4th traditions as a kid were my Dad chopping brisket all day for the neighborhood block party, and trying to shoot more Roman Candles than my younger brother. I hope Dickey’s is always a part of our guest's best Fourth of July traditions.”



Call Dickey’s catering experts at 1.866.BARBECUE (866.227.2328) or request a quote on dickeys.com to discover the variety of catering options available for Fourth of July celebrations of any size.



