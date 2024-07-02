Landsbankinn hf.: Covered bond offering results

Today, Landsbankinn concluded a covered bond auction where one series was offered for sale.

A total of 22 bids for ISK 6,240m were received in the series LBANK CBI 30 at 3.77%-3.85% yield. Bids in the amount of ISK 1,900m were accepted in the series at 3.79% yield. Following the tap issuance, the total amount issued in the series will be ISK 24,660m.

Settlement date will be 9 July 2024.

Arion banki, Islandsbanki and Kvika act as market makers for covered bonds issued by Landsbankinn. Covered bonds issued by Landsbankinn are rated A+ with stable outlook by S&P Global Ratings.