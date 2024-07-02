Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. Sued for Securities Law Violations - Contact Levi & Korsinsky Before August 12, 2024 to Discuss Your Rights – LW

NEW YORK, July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. ("Lamb Weston" or the "Company") (NYSE: LW) of a class action securities lawsuit.



CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Lamb Weston investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between July 25, 2023 and April 3, 2024. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/lamb-weston-holdings-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=88518&wire=3

LW investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: According to the filed complaint, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: In truth, defendants knew of, or recklessly disregarded, problems associated with the Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system that would hinder its successful implementation. Despite those issues, Lamb Weston pushed ahead with its implementation of an ERP system that was not ready to go live, knowing that a premature roll-out would have a material negative impact on the Company’s business and operations. As a result, the statements concerning its business, operations, and prospects, including its financial guidance for fiscal 2024, lacked a reasonable factual basis. In addition, to the extent the Company purported to warn of risks regarding the negative impacts from an unsuccessful implementation of the ERP system, defendants omitted that such risks had already begun to materialize.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Lamb Weston during the relevant time frame, you have until August 12, 2024 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

