Investors who lost money on Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) should contact Levi & Korsinsky about pending Class Action - ENPH

CASE DETAILS: According to the complaint, on April 25, 2023, Enphase issued a press release announcing its first quarter earnings. In pertinent part, defendants announced revenue in the United States had decreased by approximately 9% attributing it to macroeconomic conditions. Additionally, defendants put out a weak second quarter outlook for 2023 where revenue was estimated to be within the range of $700 million to $750 million. Following this news, the price of Enphase’s common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $220.60 per share on April 25, 2023, Enphase’s stock price fell to $163.83 per share on April 26, 2023, a decline of nearly 26% in the span of just a single day.

