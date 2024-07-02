Bob Mehr, BScPharm, Honored as the 2024 PCCA Canadian Compounding Pharmacist of the Year

Toronto, Ontario, July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PCCA has named Bob Mehr, BScPharm, CEO and President of Pure Integrated Pharmacy, Vancouver, British Columbia, as its 2024 Canadian Compounding Pharmacist of the Year. This award is presented annually to a pharmacist who has demonstrated service excellence to patients, healthcare providers and pharmacy colleagues. Compounding is the pharmacy method of preparing customized medications to meet each prescriber’s and patient’s unique needs. PCCA Canada General Manager Amanda Cassel presented the award to Mehr on June 1, 2024, during PCCA’s CONNEXT 2024 Canadian Compounding Conference in Toronto.

“Bob pursues opportunities with all that he has,” said Cassel. “Once he identifies the need, he innovates, advocates, gathers and connects the resources needed to get it done.”

Mehr approaches health and wellness by focusing on preventative medicine and promoting vitality, combining a holistic and integrative health model with traditional pharmacy services, including personalized medicine. PCCA President Jim Smith acknowledged Mehr’s dedication to his work: “It’s unbelievable what Bob has been able to accomplish over the course of his career — not only has he done it with great skill and expertise, he’s done it with great heart.”

The PCCA Canadian Compounding Pharmacist of the Year award is presented to a PCCA member pharmacist who exceeds at being an ambassador for compounding pharmacies. Specific criteria for this award include safety/product quality practices and standards, high ethical standards, continuing education and participation in PCCA events, innovations in the field, positive physician relationships, community relationships and willingness to network with PCCA member colleagues.

Mehr received his BScPharm from the University of British Columbia. After working in a chain store in northern British Columbia, Mehr and his wife and fellow pharmacist, Mahtab, moved to Vancouver Island, opening a few independent pharmacies under a nationally recognized pharmacy brand. In 1999, Mehr decided to re-brand his existing stores as Pure Integrative Pharmacy, offering a combination of a holistic and integrative health model with traditional pharmacy services. He has grown the company to 19 locations across British Columbia, including an online e-commerce department and a compounding laboratory that serves patients and practitioners. Mehr is a dynamic and passionate leader, an educator and a networker of allied health care practitioners. He is active in his community and a proud supporter of InspireHealth Supportive Cancer Care.

At the event, Mehr was joined by his wife, daughters Ranna and Tara, pharmacy team members and representatives of PCCA. Mehr said, “I could have not achieved success without the support of PCCA. They have supported me in this amazing journey and taught me a lot about keeping our standards high when it comes to compounding. Their integrity and ethical approach to our industry has been inspiration for me and our entire team at Pure Integrative Pharmacy."

PCCA CONNEXT is an annual Canadian Compounding Conference that brings together pharmacy professionals from across Canada to share knowledge, celebrate achievements and discuss the future of the industry. The Compounding Pharmacist of the Year award is one of the highlights of the conference, celebrating those who have made significant contributions to the field.



ABOUT PCCA

PCCA supports the creation of personalized medicine and innovative products that make a difference in patients’ lives. As a complete resource for compounding pharmacies, PCCA provides high-quality products, education and support to more than 3,000 pharmacy members throughout the United States, Canada, Australia and other countries around the world. Incorporated in 1981 by a network of pharmacists, PCCA has supported pharmacy compounding for more than 40 years. Learn more at pccarx.com.

