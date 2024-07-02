TRANSDEV EXTENDS LONGTIME PARTNERSHIP WITH FOOTHILL TRANSIT

Chicago, IL, July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transdev is excited to announce the extension of its two successful partnerships with Foothill Transit – managing and operating the Foothill Transit Arcadia Irwindale Operations and Maintenance Facility and the management of Foothill Transit’s Transit Stores in West Covina and El Monte, California.

“We are proud of the relationship we have built with Foothill Transit over the years and appreciate the confidence they have in our expertise to support them and meet the needs of our passengers,” said Doug Gies, Transdev Regional Vice President for the Southwest.

Since 2014, Transdev has been operating express service from the San Gabriel Valley to downtown Los Angeles and Pasadena, and local routes within the San Gabriel Valley out of Foothill Transit’s Arcadia Irwindale Operations and Maintenance Facility. The company is responsible for more than 500 employees and 209 vehicles, including Foothill Transit’s compressed natural gas (CNG), battery electric vehicles, and in the future, new hydrogen fuel cell vehicles.

The Transdev team also manages and operates all the customer service functions at Foothill Transit’s two transit stores. “For the past 25 years, we have been committed to helping customers with purchasing fare media, answering questions, providing information and offering personalized route and schedule information. The focus on customer care is what sets us apart and our team looks forward to continuing our personalized service moving forward,” added Gies.

Throughout an average month, Transdev’s Transit Stores team assists more than 4,000 walk-in customers, answers an average of 15,000 phone calls through its call center, and maintains the bus stops and transit centers, ensuring they are safe, clean and customer-friendly areas.

”We look forward to leveraging Transdev’s extensive international experience and knowledge to ensure the delivery of high quality transportation to our communities,” said Doran Barnes, CEO of Foothill Transit.

“Transdev’s and Foothill Transit’s philosophies align well together, which contributes to the success of our partnership. We are confident that our commitment to safety, passenger experience, innovation and sustainability will continue to bring added value to our client and our passengers for years to come,” concluded Gies.

