Investors who lost money with shares of FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FAT) should contact the Shareholders Foundation in connection with Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announced a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in shares of FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FAT).

Investors, who purchased FAT Brands Inc. shares prior to March 24, 2022 and continue to hold any of those NASDAQ: FAT shares, have also certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On June 07, 2024, a NASDAQ: FAT investor filed a lawsuit over alleged securities laws violations by FAT Brands Inc. The plaintiff alleges that the defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that defendants failed to disclose that Andrew A. Wiederhorn, the Company’s Chairman and former CEO, had received improper payments from the Company, exposing FAT Brands to criminal liability, that as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all times.

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for certain investors in NASDAQ: FAT shares.

