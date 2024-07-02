Proton Capital Announces July 18, 2024 as Final Closing Date for Prospectus Offering

REGINA, Saskatchewan, July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PROTON CAPITAL CORP. (“Proton” or the “Corporation”) (TSXV: PTN) is pleased to announce that, further to its news releases dated April 20, 2023, July 26, 2023, August 31, 2023, October 10, 2023, January 22, 2024, February 21, 2024, March 22, 2024 and May 27, 2024, the final tranche of its brokered public prospectus offering (the “Offering”) will close on July 18, 2024. The Offering is being conducted in each of the provinces of Canada, other than Quebec, by way of a long form prospectus dated May 24, 2024 (the “Prospectus”). The Prospectus is accessible on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.



Proton was incorporated on September 1, 2021 by certificate of incorporation issued pursuant to the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (Alberta). As a Capital Pool Company, Proton completed its qualifying transaction as defined in Policy 2.4 of the TSX Venture Exchange on June 6, 2024. The qualifying transaction consisted of its strategic alliance with PharmaChoice Canada Inc. and the acquisition of 75% of the outstanding shares of Saskatoon Family Pharmacy Ltd. Proton is currently halted until after the completion of the final tranche of the Offering, and after completion of the final tranche, Proton will undergo a name change to PharmaCorp Rx Inc. and begin trading under the symbol: PCRX.

Mr. Alan Simpson

Suite #203, 303 Wellman Lane, Saskatoon, SK S7T 0J1 ‎

Tel: (306) 536-3771

