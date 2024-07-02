Increasing Adoption of Non-Invasive Aesthetic Procedures & Wellness Services Propels the Growth of the Global Medical Spa Market; says TNR, The Niche Research

Wilmington, Delaware, July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The medical spa market has emerged as a dynamic segment within the broader wellness and beauty market, blending medical procedures with spa therapies to cater to a growing consumer demand for non-invasive cosmetic treatments. Also known as medspas or medi-spas, these facilities offer a range of services from skin rejuvenation and anti-aging treatments to laser hair removal and injectables, all under the supervision of licensed healthcare professionals. The global medical spa market has witnessed substantial growth in recent years, driven by increasing consumer awareness about advanced skincare treatments and a growing preference for minimally invasive procedures.

Visit our Homepage

Consumers are increasingly opting for non-surgical treatments that offer quick recovery times and natural-looking results, such as Botox injections and dermal fillers. Advancements in medical technology, including laser devices and ultrasound treatments, are enhancing the effectiveness and safety of procedures offered at medical spas. There is a growing emphasis on personalized treatment plans tailored to individual skin types and concerns, driven by advancements in diagnostic tools and skincare formulations. Medical spas are expanding their offerings to include wellness services such as nutritional counseling, mindfulness practices, and integrative therapies to cater to holistic health needs. For instance, in April 2024, JEUNESSE introduced an advanced HydraFacial treatment at their Jeunesse Medical Spa facilities located in Holmdel and Old Bridge, United States, offering a new luxury experience in skincare.

Rapid urbanization and increasing disposable incomes in emerging economies present untapped opportunities for market expansion. Collaborations with dermatologists, plastic surgeons, and other healthcare providers can enhance credibility and attract a broader client base seeking medical-grade treatments. Incorporating new services like body contouring, tattoo removal, and IV therapy can attract a diverse clientele and increase revenue streams. There is a growing trend towards catering specifically to male clientele, offering specialized treatments tailored to their skincare needs.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a mixed impact on the medical spa market. Initially, widespread lockdowns and restrictions on non-essential services led to temporary closures and reduced consumer spending. However, as restrictions eased, there was a noticeable rebound in demand as consumers sought treatments postponed during lockdowns. The pandemic also accelerated trends towards virtual consultations and digital marketing strategies, driving operational efficiencies and expanding reach to a broader audience.

Get Sample Copy of the Report

In conclusion, the medical spa market is poised for robust growth driven by evolving consumer preferences, technological advancements, and an increasing focus on personalized wellness. Stakeholders can capitalize on emerging trends and opportunities by leveraging innovation, strategic partnerships, and a commitment to delivering high-quality, results-driven treatments. As the market continues to evolve, adapting to changing consumer dynamics and regulatory landscapes will be crucial for sustained growth and profitability in the competitive landscape of medical aesthetics.

Key Takeaways of the Report:

Hotels and resorts is anticipated to grow fastest over the forecast timeline capturing a revenue share of 34.6% in medical spa market due to their ability to offer integrated wellness experiences to guests. By incorporating medical spa services, these establishments attract clientele seeking both relaxation and aesthetic treatments in luxurious settings. This trend is bolstered by increasing consumer preference for holistic wellness during travel, driving demand. Hotels and resorts thus capitalize on their existing amenities to expand their revenue share in the medical spa sector.

due to their ability to offer integrated wellness experiences to guests. By incorporating medical spa services, these establishments attract clientele seeking both relaxation and aesthetic treatments in luxurious settings. This trend is bolstered by increasing consumer preference for holistic wellness during travel, driving demand. Hotels and resorts thus capitalize on their existing amenities to expand their revenue share in the medical spa sector. Acne treatment segment dominated the market with a 11.5% revenue share due to rising incidences of acne among various age groups. Increasing awareness about advanced skincare solutions and the effectiveness of medical spa treatments in managing acne has fueled demand. Moreover, technological advancements in laser therapy and chemical peels have enhanced treatment outcomes, attracting a larger clientele seeking effective solutions for acne-related concerns.

Increasing awareness about advanced skincare solutions and the effectiveness of medical spa treatments in managing acne has fueled demand. Moreover, technological advancements in laser therapy and chemical peels have enhanced treatment outcomes, attracting a larger clientele seeking effective solutions for acne-related concerns. The female segment by gender maintained its dominance in the global medical spa market in 2023, driven by a consistent demand for aesthetic and wellness treatments among women. Factors such as increasing disposable incomes, heightened awareness about non-invasive cosmetic procedures, and a desire to maintain youthful appearances contribute to this segment's growth. Medical spas continue to cater specifically to female preferences and needs, ensuring their continued dominance in the market with anticipated sustained growth.

driven by a consistent demand for aesthetic and wellness treatments among women. Factors such as increasing disposable incomes, heightened awareness about non-invasive cosmetic procedures, and a desire to maintain youthful appearances contribute to this segment's growth. Medical spas continue to cater specifically to female preferences and needs, ensuring their continued dominance in the market with anticipated sustained growth. 17 years to 34 years age group dominated the medical spa market in 2023 with a 51.8% revenue share, driven by a strong inclination towards preventative skincare and early intervention treatments . These demographic values proactive approaches to maintaining youthful skin and overall appearance, fueling demand for treatments like chemical peels, acne management, and laser therapies. Increasing awareness of skincare routines and aesthetic enhancements among younger adults further contributes to their dominance in the market.

. These demographic values proactive approaches to maintaining youthful skin and overall appearance, fueling demand for treatments like chemical peels, acne management, and laser therapies. Increasing awareness of skincare routines and aesthetic enhancements among younger adults further contributes to their dominance in the market. In 2023, Europe solidified its position as the second-leading region in the global medical spa market due to combination of factors. These include a robust healthcare infrastructure, increasing consumer demand for non-invasive cosmetic procedures, and a growing preference for wellness and rejuvenation services. Europe's culturally ingrained emphasis on skincare and beauty standards also contributes to the popularity of medical spas, ensuring sustained growth and a significant revenue share within the region.

Browse Related Category Reports

Global Medical Spa Market Participants:

Aesthetics Medispa

Allure Medspa

Biovital Medspa LLC

Brenners Park-Hotel & Spa

Chic La Vie Med Spa

Chiva Som

Clinique La Prairie

Cocoona Centre Of Aesthetic Transformation

Kurotel-Longevity Medical Center and Spa

Lanserhof

Lily’s Medical Spa

Lisse

Longevity Wellness Worldwide

Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group Limited

Mezzatorre Hotel and Thermal SPA

Serenity Medspa

SHA Wellness Clinic

Spa Alaena Paris

Vichy Celestins Spa Hotel

Other Industry Participants

Global Medical Spa Market



By Providers

Independent Spa Centers & Clinics

Hotels and Resorts

By Intensity



Preventive Diagnosis Personal Health Check Medical Consultation & General Clinical Examination Integrative Medicine and Anti-Ageing Consultation Skin Evaluation Osteopathic and Biophysical Evaluation Others

Massage Treatments Lymphatic Drainage Massage Cranial Sacral Massage Hot-Stone Massage Prenatal Massage Deep Tissue Massage Others

Clinical Therapeutics Hydrotherapy Body Wraps Mud Treatments Acupuncture Body Regeneration Detox Infusion Ozonetherapy Others

Facials, Chemical Peels & Microneedling

Body Contouring and Toning Buttock Toning And Lifting Body Shaping Skin Tightening Total Body Lift Others

Botulinum Toxin

Hyaluronic Acid Dermal Filler

Acne Treatment

Wrinkles & Anti-Aging

Facial Rejuvenation

Plasma Enriching Therapy

Breast Surgery Breast Reduction Breast Augmentation Nipple & Areolar Correction Others

Laser Hair Removal

Genital Aesthetics Vaginal Rejuvenation Labia Reduction Hymenoplasty Others

Scar Revision

Tattoo Removal

Others

By Gender



Male

Female

By Age Group



17 Years to 34 Years

35 Years to 54 Years

55 Years and Above

By Region



North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Consult with Our Expert:

Jay Reynolds

The Niche Research

Japan (Toll-Free): +81 663-386-8111

South Korea (Toll-Free): +82-808- 703-126

Saudi Arabia (Toll-Free): +966 800-850-1643

United Kingdom: +44 753-710-5080

United States: +1 302-232-5106

Email: askanexpert@thenicheresearch.com