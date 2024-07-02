AmeriCorps NCCC Deploys 48 Teams Across Nation

Washington, DC, July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmeriCorps, the federal agency for national service and volunteerism, announces the deployment of 48 AmeriCorps NCCC teams to 24 states. The deployments began in April, with several more slated to run through August to improve infrastructure, preserve sensitive habitats, rebuild homes after natural disasters, and combat food insecurity.

AmeriCorps NCCC is one of many programs under the AmeriCorps umbrella. AmeriCorps members serving with AmeriCorps NCCC are 18 to 26 years old and serve full-time on teams of about 10. Each team travels to a series of different 6- to 12-week projects in different places during their 10-month term, bringing a burst of energy and productivity to the community organizations they serve.

Teams are addressing a wide range of service projects, including financial assistance, conservation, home security, youth camp and education initiatives, renovating an indigenous cultural community center, restoring habitat, mitigating ecological and community fuel risks, and much more.

"The AmeriCorps NCCC team is proud of the work accomplished by our teams and community partners over the past quarter, as well as the exciting service opportunities on the horizon,” said Ken Goodson, Director, AmeriCorps NCCC. “We’re equally excited that young adults answer the call to service, joining the AmeriCorps NCCC program to serve alongside other young adults committed to making our country a better place for all. I’m inspired by their dedication and look forward to seeing their numerous contributions and accomplishments in the weeks and months ahead.”

“For 30 years, AmeriCorps NCCC has represented hope and healing” said Michael D. Smith, CEO, AmeriCorps. “Wherever NCCC teams go, they bring a spirit of service and resilience, often in the face of the most difficult challenges communities and families have ever faced. I am continually inspired by their commitment and willingness to serve I am deeply proud of their courage and the impact they will make on communities across the country.”

NCCC Teams Deployed or Deploying With:

Learn more: AmeriCorps NCCC Deployment Reports | AmeriCorps

Since 2000, AmeriCorps NCCC teams have assisted more than 20 million people in disaster areas, recruited or coordinated nearly 1 million volunteers, assisted more than 33,000 veterans, served more than 6 million meals, protected more than 1.6 million acres of land through firefighting and fire management, and so much more. Learn more at AmeriCorps.gov.

For the past three decades, AmeriCorps alumni, members and volunteers have become the next generation’s thought leaders, innovators and changemakers in global corporations, national social good organizations and public service fields. More than 1.3 million Americans and hundreds of thousands more AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers of all backgrounds have followed in their footsteps since then, providing billions of hours of results-driven service across each of the 50 states and US territories.