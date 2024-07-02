Maravai Lifesciences Releases 2023 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report

- Highlights progress across four priority areas and commitment to environmentally and socially responsible growth.



SAN DIEGO, July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (Maravai) (NASDAQ: MRVI), a global provider of life science reagents and services to researchers and biotech innovators, today announced the release of its 2023 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report, which is now available on the Company’s ESG webpage: https://investors.maravai.com/esg. The new report covers the 2023 fiscal year and highlights the progress Maravai made in 2023 against four key topics: Product innovation, Our people, Governance leadership, and Sustainable growth.

“As the new CEO of Maravai LifeSciences, I am tremendously proud to lead a company that has risen to big challenges and embraced its opportunities over the last few years,” said Trey Martin, Chief Executive Officer. “Our focus is now on driving diversified, sustainable growth for each of our businesses, and our ESG framework informs our strategy and approach to managing risk and opportunities. Throughout 2023 we strengthened the foundations of all areas of our ESG approach, which we believe are key to our long-term success.”

Maravai prioritized its commitment to sustainability in 2023 by conducting its first enterprise-wide stakeholder assessment to identify and prioritize the ESG matters that are most important to the company and stakeholders. A key ESG advancement was the enhancement of accuracy for Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions and expanding the scope to include select Scope 3 emissions. These advancements will enable Maravai to better evaluate how to make meaningful emissions reductions in the future. Additionally, the Company expanded its manufacturing production sites and launched the Analytical Sciences Center of Excellence to help customers accelerate critical therapeutic development.

The 2023 ESG report was prepared in accordance with leading sustainability frameworks, including the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and three relevant sector standards from the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB). The report also reveals how the Company is advancing its strategy by aligning to certain United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs): Good Health and Well-Being; Gender Equality; Decent Work and Economic Growth; and Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure.

Among the many ESG initiatives this report covers, some of the key highlights from 2023 include:

Product innovation

Maravai aims to contribute to the future of human health and the development of life-changing medicine through the products it develops. In 2023, the company continued to invest in strengthening its product quality assurance and supply chain management. Maravai is developing new technologies to enable more customers to achieve their ambitions of transforming human health.

3,000+ - Maravai’s portfolio includes over 3,000 products designed to support life-changing medicines and diagnostics

100+ – CleanCap®, technology used in more than 100 new pre-clinical and clinical programs launched in 2023, growing from 250 programs to more than 350 programs

M6 – Introduced CleanCap® M6 analog, the newest cap analog in the CleanCap portfolio

7 - New catalog products introduced by Glen Research in 2023

420 – Diverse suppliers are in the Maravai network

100% - All of the Company’s manufacturing sites in operation in 2023 are certified to the internationally recognized quality management standard ISO 9001:2015 and audited annually for compliance.

Our people

Maravai is empowering employees to contribute to its mission by increasing engagement, supporting their health and wellbeing, and embedding diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) best practices into its recruitment, rewards, talent, and training programs. Understanding and fostering the social values of Maravai’s employees is an important part of the Company’s community engagement strategy.

97% - Employee engagement survey participation rate was 97%. The survey received 2,700 comments and each was read by senior leadership

100% - All employees completed annual workplace diversity, inclusion, and sensitivity training in 2023

830 - Employees completed 830 voluntary, non-compliance training courses

640 - More than 80 employees volunteered their time using an Impact Day and donated more than 640 hours of community service

$19K+ - Employee contributions of over $19K to non-profit organization were matched by Maravai

$300,000 – The Maravai LifeSciences Foundation donated $300,000 and supported 10 organizations that make a difference in the communities where we live and work.

Governance leadership

Maravai looks to build resilience through sustainable leadership, strategic risk management, and effective governance.

Maravai believes a focused and robust corporate governance program underpins its long-term success and ensures its Board of Directors (the Board) has clear visibility of major risks to our company, including issues related to sustainability and ESG, as set out in the company’s Corporate Governance Guidelines. Primary oversight of our ESG strategy and related risks is managed by the Nominating, Governance, and Risk Committee of our Board. By developing cross functional partnerships, the Company aims to drive the collaboration and accountability it needs to consistently achieve our ESG objectives.

In 2023, 100% - The standing Committees of Maravai’s Board were chaired by women who were independent board members

Announced a new program to elect a dedicated ethics liaison at different levels of Maravai

Formally adopted the ‘Rooney Rule’ for director nominees

All employees review and acknowledge Maravai’s Code of Business Conduct and Ethics Policy annually and receive training during onboarding and annually thereafter.

Sustainable growth

Maravai believes it can improve the sustainability of its operations by promoting innovation and collaboration to reduce our environmental impact. The company’s approach to environmental stewardship involves a combination of sustainability strategies, such as reducing emissions, waste, water, and energy use while continuously improving data management processes and reporting practices.

Increased transparency and the scope of our GHG emissions reporting to include Scope 3 emissions (categories 1-7)

At the Cygnus Technologies facility in Leland, solar panels were installed in 2023 and are expected to help offset the site’s energy use in 2024 and beyond

Focused on waste initiatives, with many of the Company’s sites using biodegradable plastic bags for shipping and other processes

Offered 292 hours of training in 14 environmental topics through our Learning Management system.

