Toll Brothers Opens Newest Collection of Luxury Homes in Griffith Lakes Community in Charlotte, North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the opening of its newest collection in its sought-after Griffith Lakes master-planned community in Charlotte, North Carolina. Griffith Lakes - Waterstone Collection offers picturesque wooded and lake-view home sites with pricing starting in the upper $500,000s. The Sales Center is now open at 5034 Glenwalk Drive in Charlotte.

Ideally situated adjacent to Griffith Lake, the Waterstone Collection offers a selection of three versatile floor plans ranging from 2,600 to 3,895+ square feet with 3 to 6 bedrooms, 2 to 4.5 bathrooms, and 3-car garages. Home buyers can choose from a variety of designs including ranch-style homes with first-floor primary suites and two-story homes with loft and additional bedroom options.





“Toll Brothers is excited to offer our newest addition to our Griffith Lakes community, the Waterstone Collection, featuring stunning home sites with direct views of Griffith Lake,” said Ryan Switzer, Division President of Toll Brothers in Charlotte. “We are excited for our homebuyers to experience the unparalleled beauty and luxury of these exceptional new homes.”

Homeowners will have access to the exclusive resort-style amenities and lifestyle programming of the Griffith Lakes master-planned community, including lake access, miles of community walking trails, a kayak launch, dog park, and more. In addition to its scenic surroundings, the community is conveniently located near exciting future retail space and just a few miles from Uptown Charlotte, providing homeowners with a wide variety of dining, shopping, and entertainment options.





Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio . The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

For more information on the new homes offered by Toll Brothers in Griffith Lakes and throughout the Charlotte area, call (866) 232-1719 or visit TollBrothers.com/Charlotte.

