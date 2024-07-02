Brookfield Renewable Announces Reset Dividend Rate on Series 3 Preference Shares

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (TSX: BEP.UN; NYSE: BEP) (“Brookfield Renewable”) today announced that Brookfield Renewable Power Preferred Equity Inc. (“BRP Equity”) has determined the fixed dividend rate on its Class A Preference Shares, Series 3 (“Series 3 Shares”) (TSX: BRF.PR.C) for the five years commencing August 1, 2024 and ending July 31, 2029.



If declared, the fixed quarterly dividends on the Series 3 Shares during the five years commencing August 1, 2024 will be paid at an annual rate of 6.519% ($0.4074375 per share per quarter).

Holders of Series 3 Shares have the right, at their option, exercisable not later than 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on July 16, 2024, to convert all or part of their Series 3 Shares, on a one-for-one basis, into Class A Preference Shares, Series 4 (the “Series 4 Shares”), effective July 31, 2024.

The quarterly floating rate dividends on the Series 4 Shares will be paid at an annual rate, calculated for each quarter, of 2.940% over the annual yield on three-month Government of Canada treasury bills. The actual quarterly dividend in respect of the August 1, 2024 to October 31, 2024 dividend period for the Series 4 Shares, if declared, will be $0.478840 per share, payable on October 31, 2024.

Holders of Series 3 Shares are not required to elect to convert all or any part of their Series 3 Shares into Series 4 Shares.

As provided in the share conditions of the Series 3 Shares, (i) if BRP Equity determines that there would be fewer than 1,000,000 Series 3 Shares outstanding after July 31, 2024, all remaining Series 3 Shares will be automatically converted into Series 4 Shares on a one-for-one basis effective July 31, 2024; and (ii) if BRP Equity determines that there would be fewer than 1,000,000 Series 4 Shares outstanding after July 31, 2024, no Series 3 Shares will be permitted to be converted into Series 4 Shares. There are currently 10,000,000 Series 3 Shares outstanding.

The Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) has conditionally approved the listing of the Series 4 Shares effective upon conversion. Listing of the Series 4 Shares is subject to BRP Equity fulfilling all the listing requirements of the TSX and, upon approval, the Series 4 Shares will be listed on the TSX under the trading symbol “BRF.PR.D”.

Brookfield Renewable operates one of the world’s largest publicly traded platforms for renewable power and sustainable solutions. Our renewable power portfolio consists of hydroelectric, wind, utility-scale solar and storage facilities in North America, South America, Europe and Asia. Our operating capacity totals almost 34,000 megawatts and our development pipeline stands at approximately 157,000 megawatts. Our portfolio of sustainable solutions assets includes our investments in Westinghouse (a leading global nuclear services business) and a utility and independent power producer with operations in the Caribbean and Latin America, as well as both operating assets and a development pipeline of carbon capture and storage capacity, agricultural renewable natural gas and materials recycling.

Investors can access the portfolio either through Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE: BEP; TSX: BEP.UN), a Bermuda-based limited partnership, or Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE, TSX: BEPC), a Canadian corporation. Further information is available at https://bep.brookfield.com. Important information may be disseminated exclusively via the website; investors should consult the site to access this information.

Brookfield Renewable is the flagship listed renewable power and transition company of Brookfield Asset Management, a leading global alternative asset manager with over $925 billion of assets under management.

Please note that Brookfield Renewable’s previous audited annual and unaudited quarterly reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and securities regulators in Canada, are available on our website at https://bep.brookfield.com, on SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and on SEDAR+’s website at www.sedarplus.ca. Hard copies of the annual and quarterly reports can be obtained free of charge upon request.

