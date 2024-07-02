Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against GameStop Corp. (GME)

NEW YORK, July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased securities of GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) (“GameStop” or the “Company”) between May 13, 2024 and June 13, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



The Complaint alleges that Defendant Keith Patrick Gill engaged in a pump-and-dump scheme, whereby he: (i) shortly before his May 12, 2024 social media post on X, and unknown to investors, quietly purchased a large volume of GameStop call options on E*Trade at comparatively low prices; (ii) on May 12, 2024, reignited the meme stock movement and pumped the value of GameStop securities with his first social media post on X in nearly three years; (iii) after the prices of GameStop securities had abated, pumped the value of GameStop securities again via a June 2, 2024 post of his GameStop portfolio on Reddit, disclosing his large position in GameStop securities, including 120,000 GameStop call options and 5 million shares of GameStop stock; and (iv) by June 13, 2024, quietly sold and/or exercised (i.e., dumped) all 120,000 of his GameStop call options for a large profit, seemingly to increase his own stake in GameStop stock by over 4 million shares, belatedly revealing as much to investors on June 13, 2024, during after-market hours.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of GameStop should contact the Firm prior to the August 27, 2024 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com .